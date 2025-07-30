eMedia ad revenue soars as SABC seeks excuses

E-tv owner eMedia has released its condensed financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting record advertising revenue of R2.23 billion.

While the broadcaster acknowledged that national TV advertising spending has declined year over year, it still improved on its previous record of R2.17 billion in advertising revenue, reported for 2023/24.

“eMedia believes its financial performance is fair and satisfactory under the circumstances that were impacted by huge volatility in the rand and little or no investment in a depressed economy,” it said.

“Television advertising revenue is the most significant revenue contributor to eMedia, and generally, the advertising revenue over the most traditional discipline of television advertising has retracted.”

eMedia recorded overall revenue of R3.2 billion during the 2024/25 financial year, a 3% increase over the previous year.

“Despite the negative impact of all the macroeconomic factors on the television advertising national spend… the group ended the year at R2.23 billion, compared to a prior year of R2.17 billion,” it said.

“This is the highest television advertising revenue earned by the group in its history, surpassing the record set in the prior year.”

It added that eMedia outperformed the rest of the market in terms of advertising revenue, which it attributes to maintaining its lead in prime-time audience market share.

eMedia’s lead prime-time audience market share was 34.4% as of March 2025, up from 33.5% as of March 2024.

eMedia said its market share growth represents a slight increase year-on-year compared to DStv’s 30.5% and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s 26%.

The SABC has been one of the broadcasters complaining about difficulty in generating advertising revenue due to uncertainty surrounding South Africa’s analogue switch-off.

The South African government wants to migrate TV signals from analogue to digital terrestrial television through the broadcast digital migration project.

Although the government hasn’t set a final deadline for the switch-off, the SABC complained that uncertainty surrounding the project makes it difficult to secure advertising clients.

The SABC’s advertising woes

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC Group CEO

In May 2025, SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that marketers are reluctant to take long-term “bulk” deals.

The public broadcaster fears that switching off analogue TV signals will have a disastrous impact on its audience numbers if many of the country’s residents are left behind.

“We compete on audiences. We go out to the market to sell audiences, and then we start losing those audiences. It means from an SABC perspective, our value will immediately drop,” said Chabeli.

She explained that advertisers typically buy advertising in bulk and in advance, adding that uncertainty surrounding the final switch-off date had disturbed this trend.

She said advertisers had told the SABC that they are wary of entering into bulk deals based on current audience numbers, because the numbers could drop substantially.

“That has impacted our liquidity, simply because this is the majority of how we sell our inventory. We sell it in bulk. We don’t sell it on a month-to-month basis,” said Chabeli.

“The analogue switch-off implications and switch-off are critical for the sustainability of the SABC, because they speak directly to the bulk of the revenue that the SABC derives.”

However, considering that there has been uncertainty surrounding the analogue switch-off for several years, the SABC still managed to increase advertising revenue by 7% in 2023/24.

In its latest condensed financial results, eMedia acknowledged the uncertainty that the analogue switch-off creates.

“A hard switch-off may prevent millions of households from accessing free-to-air television,” it said.

eMedia took the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to court after government moved the 31 December 2024 switch-off deadline as a concession to broadcasters.

It challenged the department’s decision to shift the deadline from the end of December 2024 to 31 March 2025.

“The court ruled in E-tv’s favour and interdicted the minister from switching off analogue transmissions on 31 March 2025, with the decision on the final date for analogue switch-off currently being reviewed,” it said.