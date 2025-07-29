Three years to block Vodacom and one year to approve MultiChoice

The Competition Commission says it was able to approve Groupe Canal+’s proposed acquisition of MultiChoice relatively quickly because the transaction did not raise significant competition issues.

It took three years for South Africa’s competition authorities to block the R13-billion Vodacom-Maziv deal and a year to approve Canal+’s R30-billion buyout of MultiChoice, which operates DStv.

The contrasting treatment of these two complex transactions offers revealing insight into how the Competition Commission and Tribunal approach major technology-sector deals.

Although the deals were classified as mergers, both were structurally complex with several interlocking components.

For example, Vodacom’s proposed transaction with Maziv is better understood as the mobile operator acquiring a 30%–40% stake in South Africa’s largest wholesale and residential fibre companies.

Those companies are Vumatel, which overtook Telkom’s Openserve as the country’s largest residential fibre provider in 2019, and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), the largest wholesale fibre operator in South Africa.

Complicating matters was that part of the deal included Vodacom transferring its residential fibre assets, which cover over 160,000 homes, and a 5,000km metropolitan fibre network, to Maziv.

To protect its rights as a minority shareholder, Vodacom would also receive certain co-controlling privileges on Maziv’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, Canal+ was compelled by law to offer to buy MultiChoice outright after amassing an over- 35% stake by acquiring shares on the open market in a creeping takeover.

It faced the twin challenges of needing to comply with South Africa’s Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) requirements and restrictions on foreign control over broadcasters.

To comply with local legislation and regulation, Canal+ and MultiChoice proposed a complex restructuring that would carve out the South African entity from the main group.

This entity would become an independent unit that is majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged groups.

The Electronic Communications Act states that broadcasting licensees must be at least 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

Additionally, regulations stipulate that Canal+’s voting rights in MultiChoice South Africa must be limited to 20%.

Canal+ and MultiChoice’s BBBEE partners on the deal are Identity Partners Itai and Afrifund, led by ICT industry veterans Sonja de Bruyn and Sipho Maseko, respectively.

Numerous objections to Vodacom-Maziv transaction

The Competition Tribunal faced a possible appeal brought by the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, against its decision to block the Vodacom-Maziv transaction.

Although the Vodacom and Canal+ transactions were intricate and involved titans of their respective industries, they were handled very differently based on whether third parties objected to them.

In both cases, the parties offered various conditions, investments, and concessions for the transactions to be permitted. However, these did not initially help Vodacom and Maziv secure approval.

“The Canal+/MultiChoice merger did not raise significant competition issues but raised substantial public interest concerns,” a Competition Commission spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“These were remedied through a set of comprehensive conditions. In addition, the merger parties timeously resolved the issues that were raised by third parties affected by the merger.”

The Competition Tribunal also told MyBroadband that the two transactions were significantly different, with the Vodacom-Maziv deal receiving much greater opposition.

“In the Canal+/MultiChoice merger, the Competition Commission recommended a conditional approval,” the Tribunal spokesperson said.

“The hearing was held over just two days with only oral submissions by all the parties — no factual or expert witnesses were called as the merger was not opposed by any party.”

On the other hand, the Competition Commission initially recommended that the Vodacom/Maziv transaction be prohibited.

“There were 19 witnesses: fifteen factual witnesses that were led and cross-examined, and four economic experts that testified in hot-tub format and were cross-examined,” the Tribunal stated.

“One intervenor, MTN, also called a factual witness of its own and cross-examined the factual witnesses of the other parties.”

This resulted in the Tribunal holding 26 days of hearings spread over several months before making its decision. That was in addition to the 18 months the Commission took to reach its recommendation.

“The Tribunal endeavours to deal with mergers expeditiously to encourage investment and provide certainty to parties regarding their deals,” the spokesperson assured.

“For instance, in the financial year 2024/25, we heard 103 mergers, 91% of which were finalised within 20 business days.”

Counterintuitively, it appears that MultiChoice’s dominance in the pay-TV sector seems to have counted in its favour.

Because Vodacom, Vumatel, and Dark Fibre Africa occupy a sector with vibrant domestic competition, their proposed deal faced extensive scrutiny.

Asked about this, the Competition Commission did not provide a direct answer, reiterating that each transaction was different.

“Every merger is assessed on its merits. Although a matter may not raise substantial competition concerns, it could raise substantial public interest concerns that require intensive investigation,” it said.

“The timeline for assessment of the Canal+/MultiChoice matter was in line with most mergers of this level of complexity, which were completed, on average, in 106 days in the 2024/25 financial year.”

Red flags to investors

Cyril Ramaphosa shaking hands with Norman Manoim in 2017

The Competition Commission’s handling of the Vodacom-Maziv transaction sends a troubling message to investors about doing business in South Africa.

Deal Leaders International CEO Andrew Bahlmann previously warned that it was a red flag to international investors regarding large corporate deals in South Africa.

It is currently easier for South African multinationals like Vodacom to make big investments internationally than for them deploy capital within their sectors locally.

Simultaneously, it was quicker for a foreign conglomerate like Canal+ to wholly acquire a South African multinational like MultiChoice than it was for Vodacom to buy a minority stake in Vumatel.

The Vodacom-Maziv transaction is currently before the Competition Appeal Court. The matter is unopposed after the parties agreed on additional conditions with the Competition Commission.

At the hearing last week, when asked for the matter to be decided urgently, Judge President Norman Manoim said they undertook to be faster than anyone else in the merger had been.