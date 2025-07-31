Big plans for DStv in South Africa

South Africa’s dominant pay-TV broadcaster, MultiChoice, plans to improve its core value proposition for subscribers and capitalise on the streaming era through DStv Stream and Showmax.

The company provides various services, including direct-to-home satellite broadcast, digital terrestrial television broadcast, and over-the-top video streaming, to 14.5 million customers in sub-Saharan Africa.

It dominates the South African pay-TV market through its DStv products, some of which give customers access to the world’s best sports broadcasts through SuperSport.

However, MultiChoice hasn’t been without its challenges. Increased competition from international streaming players and a challenging economic environment have resulted in subscriber losses.

Over the past year, MultiChoice’s linear pay-TV subscriber base declined by 8% to 14.5 million in the 2024/25 financial year.

The declines included a drop in DStv subscribers from 7.6 million to 7.0 million in South Africa and 8.1 million to 7.5 million in the Rest of Africa region.

“The pressure was mainly due to a weak consumer environment across markets,” MultiChoice said. However, the subscriber decline rate has slowed, meaning its strategy to curb cancellations is working.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said the company was focused on being Africa’s top entertainment platform.

“Our strategy is shaped by developments in our industry, such as changes in technology, which are driving shifts in consumer behaviour,” the CEO said.

MultiChoice ultimately wants to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) by enhancing its core value proposition.

The company’s plan to capitalise on the streaming era and improve its core value proposition for customers revolves around providing access to the best content.

In its 2024/25 financial year annual report, MultiChoice said its South African business continues to test new strategies, including tier-downs for sports and entertainment content.

It also wants to embrace video entertainment streaming through its DStv Stream and Showmax platforms by offering value-added services like DStv Internet and its insurance products.

The broadcaster said local content remains critical for its DStv and Showmax products. In the past year, it added more than 5,340 hours of local content, bringing its local content library to over 91,470 hours.

Through MultiChoice’s SuperSport, Sport is critical to DStv’s content offering. SuperSport aired 47,839 hours of live coverage during the 2024/25 financial year.

“Our top priority remains offering South African audiences the best in local and international storytelling, along with world-class sports coverage,” it said.

Unbundling SuperSport

Byron du Plessis, MultiChoice South Africa CEO

In June 2025, MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it was considering unbundling the SuperSports line-up from its other DStv channels — a move many South African sports fans have requested for years.

The broadcaster said it had increased its efforts to explore potential DStv package changes to meet shifting consumer preferences.

“This includes considering whether certain bundled elements, such as SuperSport and General Entertainment, could be offered differently in future,” MultiChoice said.

It emphasised that it was still assessing the plan’s commercial impact and customer value, adding that it was too early to provide specific details.

In a July interview, MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis promised significant changes to help the company improve subscriber numbers and elaborated on its plans to unbundle SuperSport.

“We made this decision towards the end of last year, saying we had to reinvest ourselves a little bit as a business,” said Du Plessis.

He said MultiChoice started brainstorming various changes to understand the ideal packaging structure for its South African business.

“Streaming has changed the market in terms of general entertainment and international content,” he said.

“Sports is going direct-to-consumer, and lots of different businesses around the world have done different things in terms of how they’ve changed their packages in the last five to 10 years.”

Du Plessis explained that Multichoice has significant work underway, which has already been through testing and is currently in the customer research phase.

He described the opportunity as exciting, as MultiChoice hasn’t launched a new content offering in a long time.

“It also has a huge opportunity of actually giving customers more choice, meeting them where they are, at the prices they want to pay,” said Du Plessis.