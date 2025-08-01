Big questions about Netflix crackdown in South Africa

Global streamer Netflix has been silent on the South African government’s proposal to set local content quotas and address whether global streamers are taxed disproportionately less than local broadcasters.

MyBroadband asked Netflix about its views on plans to regulate global video entertainment companies in South Africa, but the streamer hadn’t answered our questions by publication.

This comes after communications minister Solly Malatsi published a draft policy on regulating media services in South Africa for public comment.

Called the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Safety, the policy aims to level the playing field for local broadcasters and streaming services.

The draft policy includes a two-year implementation plan in three stages. The stages aren’t intended to operate independently, as some of the tasks in each stage can be done simultaneously.

Stage one will last six to 12 months and involve finalising the policy, identifying required legislative amendments, and conducting research and consultation.

The second stage will run for a year to 18 months. This phase will see the outdated regulations reformed, new regulations introduced, and a code of conduct finalised.

Stage two also aims to determine if new legislations are required and what amendments to other laws are necessary.

Malatsi’s draft policy suggests that investigations into whether global streaming services should be taxed more or comply with local quotas will occur in these first two stages.

Based on the results of stage two, stage three will include drafting a bill and repealing outdated legislation. Malatsi’s notice indicated that this stage will likely run for 24 months.

“Many countries are grappling with the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) services and whether, in fact, regulation is necessary and if it is, what form it should take,” the draft policy stated.

The policy highlighted that other players and regulators are frequently concerned that OTT services aren’t providing any revenue to the fiscus if they provide services from outside South Africa.

“An assessment of fees to be applied to registration and notification, if any, will be carried out in Stage One,” it said.

Netflix must pay Vodacom and MTN in South Africa

Nomvuyiso Batyi, ACT CEO

The Association of Communications and Technology (ACT) says players like Netflix, YouTube, and WhatsApp should contribute to the cost of building and maintaining networks in South Africa.

ACT CEO Nomvuyiso Batyi said companies like these consume a lot of bandwidth on South African networks, but don’t contribute to their upkeep or expansion.

“It is time to get tough, especially to those over-the-top players who use a lot of bandwidth, especially in the form of video. They generate a lot of traffic,” she said.

“We are saying that there are a number of options that they can look at, but they need to contribute towards the maintenance and the building of the infrastructure within the South African context.”

The ACT believes OTT players in South Africa and globally have long benefited from a lack of obligation to contribute to network costs, which Batyi said could be achieved through a tax.

She also said these players could invest in building their own local infrastructure for everyone’s benefit. Batyi noted that, thus far, streaming players have only invested in infrastructure for their own benefit.

“You will see, with the members that I represent, they would go out of their way to share infrastructure with other players,” she said.

She used the example of local broadcasters being forced to pay signal distribution fees, and if they are satellite-based, they must also pay a satellite network operator.

“However, it’s not the same with the over-the-top players. They are the ones who make money. There’s no sharing of revenue with anyone. They get to keep everything themselves,” said Batyi.

“We are saying that because they’re using a lot of the bandwidth within the networks, they have to contribute. They have to make sure that they put in money.”