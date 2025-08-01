SABC appoints new head of video entertainment

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of Maijang Mpherwane as group executive for video entertainment, effective 1 August 2025.

Mpherwane is an experienced broadcaster and executive leader, having held several high-impact roles in prominent organisations, including the SABC.

At the public broadcaster, Mpherwane has served as commissioning editor, assistant programmes manager for SABC 1, head of SABC 1, and general manager for general entertainment channels.

“He oversaw significant achievements, including the launch of flagship productions such as Uzalo and Skeem Saam, and led SABC 1’s return as South Africa’s most-watched TV channel,” the SABC said.

Outside the SABC, Mpherwane headed the media and audiovisual strategic business unit at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

During this time, he managed a substantial media investment portfolio and drove the success of prominent projects like the Cape Town Film Studios and CNBC Africa.

Mpherwane also served on the National Film and Video Foundation council from 1 December 2020 to 12 August 2024.

He was appointed to the role by the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, and served for three years on the Film Incentive Adjudication Panel.

SABC chief operations officer Lungile Binza said the board, executive management, and staff are confident that Mpherwane will continue to drive growth in the SABC’s video entertainment portfolio.

“Mr Mpherwane’s extensive expertise in content strategy, public broadcasting, media financing, and regulatory oversight positions him to lead the video entertainment division,” said Binza.

Mpherwane holds a BA in dramatic art from the University of the Witwatersrand, a postgraduate diploma in management practice, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.

Binza also thanked Lala Tuku, who served as acting group executive for video entertainment from 16 February 2024 to 31 July 2025.

“The division successfully launched new titles such as Amalanga Awafani and expanded its general entertainment slate with shows like The Glow Up, Instapreneurs, and B’Dazzled with Bonang,” he said.

“She played an important role in supporting the collective efforts of the team to drive content delivery and maintain operational stability during this transition.”