Bad news for people with Netflix in South Africa

A MyBroadband analysis shows that the value of a Netflix Standard subscription in South Africa is worse than last year, when comparing its price-per-title to plans in 20 other countries.

In addition, Netflix’s library in South Africa was smaller than the average across those countries, and all the catalogues of other African countries included in the analysis had better prices per title.

Netflix quietly increased prices on three of its subscriptions in South Africa in June 2025. Netflix Mobile was increased by R10, while Standard and Premium were hiked by R20 and R30, respectively.

However, since MyBroadband last analysed the subscription’s value for money in South Africa, the streaming service has also changed pricing and expanded its library in all the markets we’ve compared.

Dividing the subscription price by the number of titles in the library is sometimes used to compare the effective value of a Netflix subscription in terms of content quantity in one country with another.

Not all countries have the same Netflix content. Similar to broadcasting rights, the holder of streaming rights can differ based on your location.

A platform may have acquired the rights to a particular series in the U.S. but not South Africa. Conversely, another show may be on Netflix in South Africa but not in the U.S.

When we compared the price-per-title in 21 countries in January 2024, South Africa ranked fifth most affordable. By November 2024, it had fallen to 10th.

That decline has continued, with South Africa slipping 11th place and the price-per-title on the Standard subscription in South Africa increasing from 2.36 cents to 2.54 cents.

South Africa was also the most expensive country for Netflix Standard without the option to add a sub-account. All the countries that had a worse price per title supported sub-accounts or additional members.

Several countries that were more affordable than South Africa and also had cheap Mobile or Basic subscriptions offered this feature, including Argentina, Brazil, and Japan.

Four out of five best-value countries in Africa

Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday are among the most popular Netflix Original series that keep subscribers returning to the platform

On the positive side, South Africa’s price per title was still below the average across 21 countries, working out to 2.67 cents.

As in the last comparison, Egypt had the best value on a per-title basis, at 0.93 cents. Nigeria placed second with 1.11 cents per title, while Kenya displaced India in third with 1.35 cents per title.

While India moved into the fourth spot, Zambia ranked as the country with the fifth-lowest price per title. Two more African countries — Mozambique and Zimbabwe — were in the top 10.

Regarding library sizes, South Africa’s 7,045 titles was below the average of 7,352 but substantially better than the 6,179 in the United Arab Emirates.

The countries with the largest Netflix libraries were Germany and the United Kingdom, each with over 8,000 titles.

Several other African countries had substantially larger libraries than a year ago, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. All of their catalogues were also larger than South Africa’s.

The table below compares the monthly Netflix Standard prices, library sizes, and price per title in South Africa with 20 other countries.