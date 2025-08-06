Leadership shake-up at South Africa’s state signal distributor

South Africa’s state-owned signal distributor, Sentech, has announced several key leadership appointments as part of its ongoing organisational transformation.

The firm has appointed new chief commercial officers for its satellite, managed infrastructure services, media, and broadband businesses, as well as a new chief financial officer and chief information officer.

“Sentech is shifting its operating model towards a business and a customer-focused model that is targeting enhanced strategy delivery, good governance, and accountability,” said Sentech.

“Clarinda Simpson joined Sentech as chief financial officer (CFO). Clarinda’s appointment follows the end of term of the former CFO, Rudzani Rasikhinya, who served the organisation diligently.”

The company says it has reorganised its leadership structure to strengthen its commercial focus and operational efficiency. It has appointed the following executives:

Chief Commercial Officer: Satellite Business — Flenk Mnisi

— Flenk Mnisi Chief Commercial Officer: Managed Infrastructure Services — Marlon Finnis

— Marlon Finnis Chief Commercial Officer: Media Business — Kopano Thage

— Kopano Thage Chief Commercial Officer: Broadband Business — Marius Venter

— Marius Venter Chief Information Officer — Nomahlubi Ogoh

Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope said the appointments formed part of Sentech’s organisation redesign to unlock growth across its businesses.

“The Sentech board of directors and CEO congratulate all appointees and are confident that their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving the implementation of the company strategy,” Leshope said.