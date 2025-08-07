The satellite Internet product beating Starlink at mines, farms, toll gates, and clinics in South Africa

While SpaceX’s Starlink Internet service has yet to launch in South Africa, another low-earth orbit (LEO) operator is already making inroads with local businesses and government entities.

The OneWeb fleet comprises 648 satellites orbiting the Earth at around 1,200km in 12 synchronised orbital planes.

These satellites act as “network towers in space” and allow the company to support Internet services nearly anywhere on Earth, including deeply remote areas.

While Starlink operates a much larger fleet of roughly 8,000 satellites at a lower altitude, the OneWeb service focuses on enterprises, corporate, and government connectivity.

In addition, OneWeb uses a reseller and distributor model rather than a direct-to-consumer approach, enabling it to secure local telecoms regulatory approval through South African partners.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb business Internet service is available from several local satellite distributors, including Paratus and Q-Kon.

Q-Kon CEO and Twoobiii-OneWeb lead architect told MyBroadband that the service is highly popular because it focuses explicitly on the South African and African business markets.

Twoobii-OneWeb offers the inherent advantages of LEO satellite services, along with predictable service delivery, commercial feasibility, and committed on-site support options.

The service supports seamless integration with core networks, uncapped service profiles for primary access, and flexible billing models such as pay-per-use for backup services.

The Twoobii-OneWeb platform is built on a 2Gbps, dedicated capacity segment on the global OneWeb constellation, with full end-to-end product and engineering access.

“The standard services include services for backup circuits on a pay-per-use model, uncapped services for primary access, as well as network services for access to multiple sites.”

“User terminals are available at a retail rental rate of R2,731 per month and access services from 2 cents per megabyte.”

Wide range of customers

OneWeb’s service uses an advanced parabolic dish as opposed to Starlink’s phased-array antenna.

De Wet said the service has been successfully evaluated by several leading commercial banks and retail operations, and several customer rollout projects are now in different implementation phases.

“The service has been tailored to meet each customer’s specific needs, whether for primary point-of-sale services, backup connectivity, Wi-Fi, or ATM backup services,” De Wet said.

“All aspects of service delivery, customer support, and commercial pricing models are clearly defined and guaranteed by long-term contracts.”

Q-Kon has implemented proof-of-concept (POC) sites for Twoobii-OneWeb across various sectors, including:

Mines — Specifically for Voice over Satellite services

— Specifically for Voice over Satellite services Clinics — For telemedicine and internal connectivity

— For telemedicine and internal connectivity Commercial farms and game lodges — For Internet of Things (IoT) and automated systems

— For Internet of Things (IoT) and automated systems Toll gates — To expedite card transactions and, in some cases, provide Wi-Fi

De Wet said all the customer evaluation projects were successful using OneWeb either as a primary service for ‘off-grid’ operations or as backup services, typically in SD-WAN networks.

“Due to the positive outcomes from these initial POC sites, we are now expanding our rollout.”

Paratus OneWeb offering also gaining traction

Paratus South Africa managing director Kallie Carlsen said the company was also seeing local interest in the service steadily growing.

“What makes OneWeb particularly attractive is its ability to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity with the option of service-level agreements on various speed profiles and latencies of sub-70ms in South Africa,” Carlsen.

“This represents an advance from traditional GEO satellite solutions, making it suitable for applications that are latency sensitive and did not work optimally.”

The following OneWeb product types are available from Paratus in South Africa:

Fixed terminal solutions — For permanent installations at offices, facilities and operational sites

— For permanent installations at offices, facilities and operational sites Communications on the pause packages — For temporary deployments during project phases

— For temporary deployments during project phases Communications on the move solutions — For mobile operations, including mining equipment and construction projects

— For mobile operations, including mining equipment and construction projects Maritime packages — For offshore operations, fishing fleets, and coastal installations

— For offshore operations, fishing fleets, and coastal installations Pooled volume-based bandwidth options — Allowing organisations to share data allowances across multiple sites

Paratus has deployed OneWeb solutions across several institutions, including government entities and state-owned enterprises that require secure and reliable connectivity.