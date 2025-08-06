Changes for people with Disney+ in South Africa

Disney has announced a significant change to its streaming platform, Disney+, through which it plans to fully integrate Hulu into the platform. Numerous other improvements are also in the works.

The news was announced during Disney’s Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, 8 August 2025. Hulu will replace the Star tile in the Disney+ platform in markets like South Africa.

“Today, we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” the company said in the earnings call.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-calibre brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, and industry-leading live sports.”

The company added that the integration will create a truly differentiated streaming offering, providing subscribers with more choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalisation.

“Hulu will also become a global general entertainment brand, and in the fall, it will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally,” said Disney.

“Work is already underway to continue enhancing our technology, and over the coming months, we will be implementing numerous improvements within the Disney+ app.”

It added that the work will culminate in a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app experience that will be available to consumers next year.

The company said the move will result in higher engagement, lower churn, and better advertising potential, enhancing its profitability and margin growth in its entertainment streaming business.

MyBroadband asked Disney+ about the changes’ implications for South Africa, and a spokesperson said the company cannot confirm the exact impact or timelines yet.

“As a first step to prepare for our unified app experience, we will make Hulu our general entertainment brand globally,” they said.

“This means on Disney+ in international markets, the Star tile will change to Hulu, and all of our general entertainment titles in those international markets will live under Hulu branding.”

Disney+ officially launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022, where it competes with streaming players like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Showmax, and DStv Stream.

Disney+ catalogue in South Africa different from other countries

Before the streaming platform launched locally, Disney told MyBroadband that existing licensing deals meant there would be slight variation between the content offered in South Africa and other regions.

“There may be slight differences within the library content across the different markets, given existing licensing commitments,” it said.

Licencing commitments — or broadcasting and streaming rights — are made between a broadcaster or streamer and the copyright holder to air content. These may include exclusive rights for a specific region.

Local broadcasting and streaming providers may already have commitments from Disney for the exclusive rights to programming that would have otherwise been added to the Disney+ catalogue.

At launch, Disney+’s South African pricing stood at R119 per month, or R1,190 yearly up-front, and it has seen several price increases in the years that followed.

The first price increase came in mid-June 2023 — just over a year after the launch — and saw the price of the monthly Disney+ plan increase to R139, while the annual plan increased to R1,390 upfront.

The company informed subscribers via its South African FAQ page and SMS. While it didn’t provide justification for the increase, the weak rand at the time may have influenced the decision.

Disney+’s latest price hike took effect on 6 November 2024 for new customers, while existing subscribers were given a month’s grace, with their increase taking effect on 6 December 2024.

The Disney+ subscription fee increased from R139 to R159 per month, representing a hike of 14.4%. Its annual plan increased to R1,590 per year.

“The new pricing reflects the increasing scope, scale and value of our streaming services, including access to Disney’s unparalleled, award-winning content,” said Disney.