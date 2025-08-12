Warning about piracy in South Africa

Copyright practitioner and attorney Chola Makgamathe has warned that content piracy has devastating economic consequences.

“In South Africa, piracy does more than reduce profits; it erodes the creative backbone of the industry,” Makgamathe said.

Makgamathe is chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa and legal services general manager at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

She cited the 2022 South African Cultural Observatory (SACO) mapping study, which found that the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) are a vital pillar of South Africa’s economy.

According to the study, CCIs contributed R161 billion to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, just under 3% of total economic output and roughly the same size as the agricultural sector.

It should be noted that while the primary agricultural sector contributes about 3% to the country’s GDP, government statistics show that when the entire value chain is considered, its contribution to GDP reaches about 12%.

Regardless, the SACO study shows that fostering the creative sector is worthwhile, as it contributes significantly to employment and South Africa’s overall economy.

Makgamathe said the study’s results reveal that CCIs are not a niche sector but a major economic driver, with extensive value chains into tourism, hospitality, retail, transport, manufacturing, and technology.

“Piracy directly undermines this contribution by diverting revenue from legitimate channels, especially in the high-value audio-visual, music, publishing, and design domains,” she said.

“When consumers access pirated films, series, music, or books instead of paying for legal content, production companies, publishers, and artists lose income, which immediately affects the livelihoods of creative professionals.”

She said the damage extends far beyond the creative workforce. Reduced production spend means fewer contracts for suppliers in catering, construction, set design, post-production, security, and transport.

Lower incomes for creatives and service providers ripple through the broader economy, weakening the multiplier effect that the CCIs generate through indirect and induced employment.

“Over time, sustained piracy erodes investor confidence, slows skills development, and reduces South Africa’s ability to compete in high-growth creative exports, threatening both jobs and the sector’s R161 billion GDP footprint.”

Makgamathe said the root causes for the proliferation of piracy are complex. They include fragmented legal frameworks and limited access to affordable, legitimate content.

Socioeconomic disparities and cultural attitudes that minimise intellectual property value are also driving factors.

“The piracy crisis in entertainment is driven by accessibility gaps, technological ease for infringers, and underlying financial pressures in emerging markets,” she said.

MultiChoice piracy crackdown

Makgamathe said a holistic approach is needed to counter these trends. “At Partners Against Piracy, we advocate for strong copyright and other laws, robust enforcement, public education, and technology-enabled takedowns.”

Partners Against Piracy is an initiative led by DStv owner MultiChoice to counter damaging copyright infringement across the African continent.

In South Africa, it supported the Cybercrimes Act and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Justice, enabling coordinated raids and prosecutions across broadcasting piracy rings.

“In 2025, Irdeto technology helped remove over 40,000 illegal links across African piracy sites while drawing 17.4 million visits to top pirate domains,” said Makgamathe.

“This shows the scale of the problem and effectiveness of joint action.”

Irdeto is MultiChoice’s digital security subsidiary, which provides products and services to various sectors, including copy protection for video games, broadcasting, and streaming.

“But enforcement is only part of the solution. Piracy thrives on convenience, low prices, fragile IP laws, and public unawareness,” Makgamathe said.

“Many consumers downplay piracy—thinking it harmless—while exposing themselves to serious risks.”

She warned that illegal streaming sites frequently distribute malware, compromise privacy, and attract phishing scams.

Beyond the numbers

MultiChoice and local creators have been locked in a battle against piracy since before the days of bootleg DVDs.

Makgamathe also said that piracy was more than numbers. “It erodes trust in African creative capacity. It saps investor confidence, holding back regional studios,” she said.

“It suppresses opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers, musicians and storytellers. Each unpaid stream undermines equity, credibility and the value of intellectual property in our economies.”

She said the actual cost of piracy is not just billions lost or jobs jeopardised, it is the quiet extinguishing of artistic voices, cultural diversity and economic potential.

“We must change the narrative: piracy is not free; it is theft, with real victims and real consequences,” said Makgamathe.

“Viewers, platforms, policymakers and industry bodies must work together to sustain legal frameworks, support fair access to content, and educate consumers.”

She said that when people choose illicit streams, they must understand that they are undermining the very creativity they profess to admire.

“At Partners Against Piracy, we believe in restoring value to creative work, protecting rights, and ensuring that creators are paid, respected and empowered to tell the stories the world needs to hear,” Makgamathe said.

“Only then can we reclaim the future of entertainment and ensure a vibrant, diverse, thriving industry that benefits creators and audiences alike.”