MultiChoice interns break into the broadcasting big leagues

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) class of 2024/25 graduates are establishing themselves in the local broadcasting industry.

Some have joined major production companies, and others are launching their own businesses, building on the skills and networks they developed during the programme.

MultiChoice launched its Talent Factory programme in January 2019. It said that this shared-value initiative provides a platform for creative industries to develop talent and engage with one another.

“The MTF continues to serve as a launchpad for aspiring filmmakers and young creatives who want to make their mark in the entertainment industry,” said MultiChoice.

“The recently graduated MTF class of 2024/25 is already finding its footing. Some have joined major production companies like M-Net, while others have taken the leap to start their own businesses.”

It explained that the MultiChoice Talent Factory programme doesn’t let participants transition from intern to established creative professional overnight.

“What the MTF programme offers is a practical space to begin — through hands-on learning, teamwork, and exposure to the demands of real productions,” it says.

MultiChoice highlighted some of its class of 2024/25 graduates’ notable projects in a statement earlier this month.

“While the graduates featured here might still be at the genesis of their careers, their early steps show how industry training can support real-world progress,” it said.

MTF 2024/25 graduate Thomo Tshipinyane co-founded Eyes on Lens Films, a production company he helped establish while studying at the Tshwane University of Technology.

“Tshipinyane recently wrapped a web series titled Banyaneng, a coming-of-age story highlighting the realities of young women navigating varsity life in Pretoria,” said MultiChoice.

He took on the roles of head writer, director, and storyliner on the project and has since moved on to two new productions.

“He’s now working on two short films — Verses My Brother Taught Me and Waiting for Papa — where he also takes the lead as writer and director,” MultiChoice said.

Tshipinyane’s business partner, Kgomotso Matlhabe, is also a recent graduate of the MTF. MultiChoice said he was finding his footing in the industry.

Matlhabe is a director at Eyes on Lens Films and is currently working as a camera assistant on a Volkswagen corporate advert, gaining behind-the-scenes experience in commercial production.

Katlego Dinga, a 2024/25 MTF class graduate, is working with M-Net as an online editor on Ditaba and Gogo’s Heist, two films developed by her MTF cohort.

“Beyond editing, Dinga co-wrote Ditaba and took on the role of digital imaging technician for both productions,” said MultiChoice.

“Most recently, she joined the crew for Levels, an upcoming Mzansi Magic show, where she also contributed as a voice-over artist.”

Thomo Tshipinyane, MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2024/25 graduate

Kgomotso Matlhabe, MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2024/25 graduate