Three new channels for R300 DStv package

MultiChoice will permanently add three new channels — Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, and Nick Jr — to its DStv Family package from 25 August 2025.

The broadcaster said the change was part of its broader channel review and a plan to position the Family product as “South Africa’s home of kids’ entertainment”.

“DStv Family will now include all 14 DStv kids’ channels on live TV, plus even more to download or stream on DStv Stream,” it said.

“Parents can count on trusted, quality programming, while kids enjoy endless adventures and stories to spark their imagination.”

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis said the company’s research showed DStv Family subscribers valued kids’ content as much as they did local movies and shows.

“We are making DStv Family the undisputed Home of Kids Entertainment,” Du Plessis said. “It is now easier than ever for households to enjoy safe, entertaining, and educational shows that keep children engaged.”

MultiChoice said that the three channels were well known across millions of households around the world.

“Nickelodeon has broadcast across sub‑Saharan Africa since 2008 and remains a mainstay of kids’ programming,” the company said.

“Nick Jr launched in 2014 as a dedicated preschool channel in South Africa, complementing Nickelodeon by catering specifically to younger children with carefully curated shows.”

The Dreamworks Channel is the latest addition, initially launching on DStv’s higher-end packages in March 2022.

DStv Family is R339 per month for users who want to access it through a decoder or R299 per month for a streaming-only package.

Both support more than one concurrent stream, so kids can watch their favourite shows on a phone or laptop at the same time that the rest of the family watches on the decoder.

MultiChoice also announced that its R499 special on the single-view decoder has been extended until the end of September 2025. This model usually retails for R749.

The device provides an extra viewing environment, which may be important for larger households or those on entry-level plans with just one concurrent stream for larger devices.

Family scores six channels in 2025

Byron du Plessis, MultiChoice South Africa CEO

The changes come only a few months after a big channel shake-up across the Compact, Family, Access, and EasyView products.

From April 2025, DStv Family customers received access to Comedy Central, HGTV, and Disney Channel.

When combined with the latest changes, the package features six more channels than at the start of the year.

DStv Access users also got Zee World and Nicktoons, while those on its most affordable bouquet — EasyView — received SuperSport Schools.

Five new channels — SuperSport Action, Africa Magic Showcase, CBS Justice, Curiosity Channel, and History Channel — were also added to the DStv Compact bouquet.

The table below provides a summary of the new channels added to the EasyView, Access, Family, and Compact packages in 2025.