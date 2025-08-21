DStv 4K streaming is here

MultiChoice has started offering 4K streaming on selected content on its DStv Stream service for users of certain supported devices.

Most international streaming services competing with DStv have been offering 4K (2160p) streaming for many years. However, until recently, the African entertainment giant’s streaming topped out at full HD (1080p).

In recent years, 4K TVs have also become far more affordable, opening up the technology to less affluent households.

MultiChoice’s delay in launching 4K streaming is part of a deliberate decision based on the realities of its operating environment and the associated costs of supporting 4K.

The main markets for international streaming services are developed countries with well-established Internet infrastructure.

Many of these households have uncapped Internet plans, which allow them to stream high-fidelity content without worrying about unexpected high data charges.

MultiChoice operates only in Africa, where broadband infrastructure is limited and people mainly access the Internet through smartphones using capped data bundles.

MultiChoice previously explained 4K streaming typically consumed 7GB per hour compared to 2GB with 1080p, which put it beyond the reach of millions of African customers without uncapped Internet.

4K streaming would also put heavier loads on MultiChoice’s encoding, storage and delivery systems, which carries extra cost.

Internet connectivity quality is another factor. MultiChoice has learnt a lot from public tests of 4K streaming and broadcasting over the years — most recently during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The streams worked very well in areas with great network connectivity, but as expected, struggled in areas with less reliable Internet,” MultiChoice said.

While MultiChoice previously had 4K on its roadmap as a “future priority,” it could not commit to a specific timeline for supporting the resolution.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, MultiChoice said its DStv Stream service already supported 4K on selected content for compatible devices.

“Customers who choose the 4K option in the app will get it where available,” the company said.

Showmax sticking to Full HD for now

While DStv is gradually getting the 4K treatment, MultiChoice’s standalone on-demand video streaming app Showmax does not yet offer any content in the higher resolution.

MultiChoice said that full HD offered the right balance between quality and affordability for Showmax’s customers, for whom data costs remained a key concern.

Showmax’s offerings are geared heavily towards smartphone users, with two of its three standalone subscriptions only supporting mobile devices.

Aside from the fact that these users often rely on capped mobile data bundles, the jump from full HD to 4K is less noticeable on a mobile device with a small screen than on a TV.

However, although demand for 4K is not there yet, Showmax already had the technology in place to support 4K.

“As usage patterns evolve and appetite for higher resolutions grows, we’re well positioned to roll out 4K more broadly should the business case support the move,” MultiChoice said.

It is important to note that the latest version of Showmax is built on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, which supports 4K resolution.

In terms of streaming resolution, Showmax Entertainment offers good value for money compared to the competition.

While Showmax’s main rival, Netflix, offers 4K streaming on its top-end Premium plan, its monthly price is R229, which is over R130 more expensive than Showmax’s plan.

The Netflix Basic monthly subscription matches the Showmax R99 fee, but only supports regular HD (720p) and has one less concurrent stream.