The student journalist who co-founded MultiChoice and became a South African billionaire

Cobus Stofberg, who was once the editor of Stellenbosch University’s student newspaper, Die Matie, retired on Wednesday with an almost R3.5-billion stake in technology and media giants Naspers and Prosus.

Born and educated in South Africa, Stofberg earned a BCom Law degree from Stellenbosch, did his BCompt Honours at the University of South Africa, and returned to Maties for his LLB.

Stofberg and fellow M-Net co-founder Koos Bekker met at university, but initially took diverging career paths.

Bekker started working as a state prosecutor before moving into advertising. He and his wife then sold their house and borrowed money to relocate to New York during the early 1980s.

Stofberg qualified as a chartered accountant and joined Coopers & Lybrand, now Pricewaterhouse Coopers, where he became a partner.

Meanwhile, Bekker was working on his MBA thesis at Columbia Business School. Exposure to HBO inspired Bekker to bring pay-TV to South Africa.

He contacted Stofberg and Jac van der Merwe for their input on his thesis, which described the idea of M-Net. In 1984, they sent the thesis to Ton Vosloo, then-Naspers CEO.

The following year, the three friends had co-founded M-Net under Naspers’ banner. M-Net would eventually metamorphose into DStv and MultiChoice.

During his years at Naspers, Stofberg held executive positions at Nethold, its former European pay TV operations sold to Canal+, and Netmed, a pay TV provider in Greece and Cyprus.

Towards the end of 1994, M-Net divided its operations and formed MultiChoice to oversee subscriber management, signal distribution and cellphone operations. M-Net continued to focus on delivering entertainment channels.

On 6 October 1995, DStv launched its first broadcast to homes across Sub-Saharan Africa, initially launching with a bouquet of 16 channels, including M-Net, SuperSport, and K-TV.

Between 1997 and 2011, Stofberg was the CEO of MIH Holdings, an international holding company that held the largest portion of Naspers’ assets. He had previously been MIH’s chief operating officer.

In his 14 years as MIH CEO, MultiChoice underwent a period of rapid expansion that elevated Stofberg’s role within Naspers.

This included acquiring cybersecurity and intellectual property protection specialist Irdeto in 1997, launching PVR functionality in 2005, and introducing CatchUp and BoxOffice in 2011.

In 2007, Stofberg was appointed interim Naspers CEO during Bekker’s one-year sabbatical. From October 2013, he served as a Napers director, and since August 2019, also of Prosus.

Naspers spun MultiChoice out with a separate listing on the JSE in 2019. The company is currently in the midst of a buy-out from French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+.

Fighting off “raiders”

Part of the reason Stofberg has such a significant stake in Naspers and Prosus is because he helped Bekker fight off a “raid” from PSG under Jannie Mouton in 2006.

In one of the most audacious business moves in South African business history, Mouton offered to acquire the Naspers “A” shares held by Keeromstraat Beleggings.

Because of Naspers’ control structure, the transaction would have given PSG 22% of the voting power in the company while it held only a 0.02% stake.

To fight off the “raid”, Bekker enlisted Stofberg’s help. Both men put up R67.5 million to acquire Naspers A shares held by Sanlam.

“The reason why Cobus Stofberg and I were prepared to buy into the Sanlam Wheatfields vehicle is that Sanlam wanted to sell, and we did not want to see that stake sold to a raider,” Bekker said at the time.

Had PSG got its hands on Sanlam’s shares, it would not have been able to control Naspers, but could cause mischief by trying to block special resolutions, which require a 75% vote in favour to pass.

“Did we pay too much? Probably,” Bekker said.

According to the companies’ latest financial reports, Stofberg holds 372,916 Naspers shares and 1,215,898 Prosus shares. Together, the two stakes were worth just less than R3.49 billion on Wednesday.

Naspers and Prosus announced that Stofberg retired as a non-executive director on the two companies’ boards, effective 19 August 2025.