The woman who runs DStv Stream

Rochani Steenkemp took on the role of executive head of product at the MultiChoice Group in April 2023 and has overseen the relaunch of the DStv over-the-top platform, DStv Stream.

She was instrumental in strategically enhancing the platform, including using artificial intelligence (AI) and metadata to drive personalisation, content discovery, and user interface upgrades.

The broadcaster rolled out the revamp, which saw DStv Now become DStv Stream, on 1 August 2023. The revamp included enhanced personalisation features, such as profiles for all family members.

The revamp has been very successful. According to MultiChoice’s latest annual results, DStv Stream revenues increased 48% between the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

MultiChoice chief financial officer Tim Jacobs attributed the 48% revenue increase to three factors: price, convenience, and user experience.

Steenkamp has been part of the DStv Stream journey since its inception, from the first few lines of code to the launch of new features like Watch from Start and Cloud PVR.

“She’s helped ensure the platform evolves with and for its users,” said MultiChoice.

Before starting her career, Steenkamp completed a Bachelor of Business Information Systems (BIS) in Multimedia at the University of Pretoria in 2005.

In 2006, she enrolled in a postgraduate degree, completing a BIS Honours in Multimedia. During her postgraduate studies, Steenkamp was recognised as the BIS Hons Multimedia student of the year.

She was also recognised as the University of Pretoria’s Department of Information Science student of the year and graduated cum laude.

During her Honours studies, Steenkamp was a lecturer in the Department of Information Science, lecturing multimedia students on topics like HTML, XML, JavaScript, Flash Animation, and Web Design.

She left her role and her studies at the University of Pretoria in 2007, before starting work as an Adobe Flash developer for various projects.

From Adobe Flash developer to MultiChoice Group executive

From mid-2007 until August 2011, Steenkamp worked as a freelance Flash developer and designer, during which time she worked on projects with iGrade, Eltanin, and Playsafe SA IT services.

Working with iGrade, she helped create online casino games and educational software. With Eltanin, she helped serve its client, SAAB Gripen Training, focusing on developing virtual cockpits in Flash.

From July 2008 to August 2011, Steenkamp worked on various projects while working with Playsafe SA IT Services. These included developing Flash online casino games.

While with Playsafe, she also developed Flash games for Galabingo, GalaCoral, and EuroBet. She created a touchscreen gaming terminal that integrates with backend components used in casinos worldwide.

Steenkamp joined MultiChoice in the Connected Video division in August 2011 and worked as a senior graphic designer until May 2015.

She was promoted to digital design manager at MultiChoice Connected Video in May 2015 and held the position until May 2018, after which she became a senior design specialist.

Steenkamp took on the senior design specialist role in June 2018 and remained in it until March 2021, when she moved into a design manager role until June 2022.

While working as design manager at MultiChoice Connected Video, Steenkamp also took on the responsibility of the senior product manager in January 2022.

She held the senior position until April 2023, when she was promoted to the executive role of Head of Product at the MultiChoice Group — just months before it relaunched DStv Stream.

“It’s been a labour of love,” she said in an interview. “Most of the team have been here for years, we grew up building our DStv Stream baby.”

Steenkamp said the revamped DStv Stream platform is the project she is proudest of. It results from “a culmination of beautiful design and advanced AI” that delivers far better recommendations.

“It was wonderful to see that we could bring first-in-continent features to our customers,” she said.

“We measure everything to make sure we’re constantly improving. For me, real impact is when our customer happiness score goes up after a new feature is added.”

She explained that a teacher sparked her interest in tech. The teacher, she recalled, weaved creativity, puzzles, maths, and coding into a single subject.

Steenkamp said the early passion became a career-long commitment to using tech to make people’s lives easier and more connected.