Netflix movie a rare hit in cinemas

KPop Demon Hunters, an animated musical released by Netflix Inc., topped the US and Canadian box office during its two-day theatrical debut, a rare win at theatres for the streaming giant, which usually avoids chasing box office revenue for its original movies.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, is projected to gross $18 million to $20 million over the weekend, according to the entertainment industry publication Variety.

It edged out Weapons, a horror picture from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. that’s now in its third week, for the top spot.

Netflix said tickets sold out for more than 1,000 screenings across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The sing-along version of the film will stream on the service from 25 August, it added.

Netflix released KPop Demon Hunters in theatres on Aug. 23-24 as a one‑weekend-only sing‑along event, responding to mounting fan demand following its June 20 streaming debut.

Nine weeks after its streaming launch, the movie is on track to become the platform’s most-watched English-language film, surpassing the 2021 comedy-action film Red Notice.

While streaming rivals including Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have used theatrical releases to boost revenue and awareness for their films, Netflix has largely stuck to its core strategy of focusing on its subscribers.

The company has only put a few films in theatres, typically to qualify for awards consideration.

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of a fictional female pop group facing off against a rival boy band, who are actually demons in disguise.

Although produced in the US by Sony, the film has turned into a global sensation, with its soundtrack topping Billboard and Spotify charts.