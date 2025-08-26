DStv channel change in South Africa

TV with Thinus reports that NBCUniversal is scrapping the E! channel in Africa, and Bravo Africa will replace it on MultiChoice’s DStv in October 2025.

The channel has seen a gradual decline in the pay-TV space as it struggled to secure content investment and aired various repeats and old programming.

E!’s only remaining “real” programme, E! News, was cancelled in late July 2025. According to Ferreira, a veteran broadcasting journalist, nothing remains of what was once the signature E! channel.

In a statement attributed to Hendrik McDermott, managing director for Hayu, EMEA Networks, and International direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, the company was excited to launch Bravo Africa.

“We are thrilled to be launching Bravo Africa, with our parnters DStv, and to build on the success of the NBCUniversal channel portfolio in Africa,” said McDermott.

He added that it would bring audiences even more hit global franchises they have come to know now as part of Bravo.

“This rebrand reflects the strong slate of Bravo programming that had already been added to E!, and now makes exclusive original programming and a wider selection of Bravo’s immensely popular reality programmes available to DStv subscribers,” he said.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO, Byron du Plessis, said DStv subscribers who are fans of reality programming will love Bravo Africa.

“We are delighted to be able to give these hugely popular shows a home on our platforms,” he said.

“The channel will be available down to DStv Access, as we continue to improve our customer value proposition across our packages.”

The change will end E!’s over 20-year run on DStv. MultiChoice first added the E! Africa channel to its DStv platform in December 2004. It was initially only available on the two highest-tier DStv packages.

However, in April 2020, MultiChoice expanded access to the channel from being available only on DStv Premium and Compact Plus to include Compact subscribers.

More recently, in September 2023, the broadcaster made E! available to DStv Access subscribers, its most affordable package after EasyView.

DStv Family gets three new channels

MultiChoice permanently added three new channels — Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, and Nick Jr — to its R339 DStv Family package on Monday, 25 August 2025.

The broadcaster announced the change earlier this month, saying it was part of a broader channel review and its plan to position DStv Family as “South Africa’s home of kids’ entertainment”.

“DStv Family will now include all 14 DStv kids’ channels on live TV, plus even more to download or stream on DStv Stream,” MultiChoice said.

“Parents can count on trusted, quality programming, while kids enjoy endless adventures and stories to spark their imagination.”

Du Plessis said MultiChoice’s research shows that DStv Family subscribers value kids’ content as much as they do local movies and TV shows.

“It is now easier than ever for households to enjoy safe, entertaining, and educational shows that keep children engaged,” he added.

The three new channels available on DStv Family are well known across millions of households worldwide.

“Nickelodeon has broadcast across sub‑Saharan Africa since 2008 and remains a mainstay of kids’ programming,” said MultiChoice.

“Nick Jr launched in 2014 as a dedicated preschool channel in South Africa, complementing Nickelodeon by catering specifically to younger children with carefully curated shows.”

The Dreamworks Channel is the latest addition, initially launching on DStv’s more expensive packages in March 2022.

South Africans who subscribe to DStv Family will pay R339 per month for the satellite package, requiring a decoder to access, or R229 per month for the streaming-only product.

Both support more than one simultaneous stream, enabling kids to watch their favourite shows on a phone, tablet, or laptop, while the rest of the family watches on the decoder or primary streaming device.