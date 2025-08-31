Good news about Leon Schuster movies removed from DStv and Showmax

MultiChoice has lifted bans on Leon Schuster’s older films, allowing them to return to DStv and Showmax after removing them from its platforms for alleged racial insensitivity.

The pay-TV broadcaster was among many that reviewed their content following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

One of the prominent topics under discussion at the time was blackface, where someone who is not black wears makeup to make themselves look like a black person.

Leon Schuster often used makeup and masks to disguise himself as people of colour in his movies, including Indians and black people, which was part of MultiChoice’s decision to remove them.

MultiChoice-owned streaming service Showmax removed several films from its platform on 19 June 2020 as a precautionary measure pending a review to ensure there is no racially insensitive material.

These included six of Schuster’s films:

Sweet n Short

Oh Schucks, It’s Schuster

You Must Be Joking

You Must Be Joking Too

Schucks… Pay Back The Money!

Frank & Fearless

MultiChoice also banned three of Schuster’s other movies from its platforms: Mr Bones, Mr Bones 2: Back from the Past, and Mama Jack.

Following a review, most of the bans were made permanent. Only Schuster’s newest film at the time, Frank & Fearless, was restored to Showmax.

Showmax said then that it recognised that these movies were a product of their time and were “created with positive intent”.

“It’s not our place to tell people what is right or wrong, nor what they should find offensive. But we will make decisions as to what content we are comfortable hosting,” said Showmax.

“We believe that platforms such as ours have a role to play in bringing people together through shared experiences,” it continued.

“We don’t want to shy away from polarising topics, but we also don’t want to sow division. We won’t always get the balance right, but we’ll do our best to listen and to learn from our mistakes.”

Return of the Schucks

On Sunday, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that MultiChoice had quietly reversed its ban on Schuster’s films, with Showmax publishing a Leon Schuster movie collection on Thursday.

According to the report, this comes as MultiChoice-owned Afrikaans channel KykNet is working on a documentary about Schuster produced by Rian van Heerden’s Provoco, slated for a 1 October release.

KykNet also awarded Schuster with a lifetime achievement award at its Silwerskermfees, which was held from 20 to 23 August 2025 in Cape Town.

The report also said that Netflix South Africa was in discussions with Schuster for a new movie that, if they greenlight it, will be available worldwide through the streaming service.

MyBroadband first reported that Netflix had shown interest in Schuster’s concept for a new movie in 2020, shortly after his films were removed from Showmax.

Schuster said at the time that they had approached Netflix, Showmax, and other entities within MultiChoice to support and fund the movie. Schuster said initial feedback from Netflix had been positive.

That film turned out to be Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, which MultiChoice-owned M-Net Movies picked up. It was released in 2022 and is available on Showmax.

According to Rapport, MultiChoice said it never banned Schuster’s movies from any of its platforms, including DStv and Showmax.

“As a broadcaster, we review all content to ensure it complies with the regulations stipulated by the countries we operate in,” it said.