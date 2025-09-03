The woman fighting Internet pirates in South Africa

Chola Makgamathe is chairperson of MultiChoice-supported Partners Against Piracy (PAP), an organisation working to protect the livelihoods of artists and workers affected by piracy.

Over the past year, the PAP initiative has helped MultiChoice carry out more than 155 successful enforcement operations in Africa.

These operations resulted in the shutdown of nearly 4,400 illegal networks and the arrest of 107 individuals across the continent.

“Today’s piracy networks are not run by hobbyists or lone hackers — they are often operated by sophisticated, well-resourced criminal syndicates,” said MultiChoice.

Its raids on streaming pirates have uncovered weapons and narcotics, in addition to illegal broadcasting infrastructure, which is a reminder of the deep criminal roots often linked to piracy.

Makgamathe has built a career that bridges the legal and creative sectors. Watching legal dramas in her youth inspired her to pursue law after matriculating from Northcliff High School in 1998.

She began with a Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and law at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1999, which she completed in 2002.

She then moved on to study a Bachelor of Laws degree, also through the University of the Witwatersrand, in 2003, which she completed in 2004.

Around this time, Makgamathe entered the working world. Her first position was a management consultant at Bethel Business Centre, where she worked from December 2004 until December 2005.

After a brief gap, she became an associate at law firm Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs in September 2006, where she practised in the employment law department.

In this role, she focused on drafting contracts, litigation, and advisory work before leaving in August 2008.

It’s unclear where Makgamathe worked between August 2008 and July 2010, when she was appointed CEO of Downtown Music Hub, a project initiated by former arts and culture minister Pallo Jordan in 2008.

She held various responsibilities, including managing the day-to-day operations of the Downtown Studios, business planning and implementation, and payroll and contract management.

She also helped with strategic decisions at Downtown Music Hub before she left the CEO position in November 2017.

Makgamathe returned to the University of the Witwatersrand while in the Downtown Music Hub CEO position, where she completed a Master of Laws between 2011 and 2013.

During her postgraduate studies, she specialised in cyber, intellectual property, media, and telecommunications law.

She also took on a trustee role at the Central University of Technology Innovation Services in 2012, which she held until October 2019.

All-in on intellectual property rights and anti-piracy

Chola Makgamathe, Partners Against Piracy and Copyright Coalition chairperson (left) with MultiTalks host Sipho Ngwenya (right)

In December 2017, Makgamathe joined the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) as a senior legal services manager, specialised in legal compliance and intellectual property law.

She remained in the position until December 2018, after which she was promoted to Samro’s general manager for legal services, a role she started in January 2019.

As general manager, she focused on legal compliance, strategic decision-making, business development, and intellectual property law.

Makgamathe has remained in the general manager position, which she still holds, for nearly seven years. However, during this time, she also took on other roles.

She is currently the director and chair of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became director in December 2019 and was appointed chair less than a year later.

Partners Against Piracy is a pan-African initiative under the Copyright Coalition, dedicated to fighting the unauthorised use, sharing, and sale of creative works.

In a recent interview on MultiChoice’s MultiTalks vodcast, Makgamathe said piracy undermines the creative sector in Africa, disrupts the economy, and threatens livelihoods in the industry.

Piracy in South Africa is estimated to cost the economy billions of rands in lost revenue and annual tax contributions.

“Piracy is not a victimless crime. It affects our economy, it affects our jobs, and it affects the sustainability of the creative sector as a whole,” said Makgamathe.

MultiChoice has explained that as technology has evolved, cracking down on piracy has become more challenging. Even an ordinary smartphone can be used to illegally stream, download, or share content.

Makgamathe views addressing piracy as not just a legal battle, but also a fight for sustainability in the creative industry. She notes that many users don’t realise the damage caused by buying pirated content.

“What may seem like a cheaper option has a much bigger cost. It’s livelihoods. It’s jobs. It’s the future of our creative economy,” she said.

She emphasised that piracy can’t be tackled by one organisation alone. It takes cooperation between broadcasters like MultiChoice, rights organisations like Samro, regulators, and law enforcement.

“It is crucial for creatives to work with organisations like Samro because their work is then protected, and they are guaranteed a genuine living if their work is used by someone else,” said Makgamathe.