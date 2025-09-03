TV viewership blackout in South Africa

South Africa’s linear TV viewership figures have become a complete mystery to the general public, media, and academics, as the entity responsible for collecting the data has put it behind a paywall.

From 2015 to 2024, the Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) published its Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) on its website.

The published data showed the top 20 most-watched episodes or programmes on SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, and E-TV, as well as the top 30 most-watched airings on DStv.

While it initially published daily and weekly figures, it shifted to a monthly reporting schedule in recent years.

Nonetheless, the data remained valuable in providing everyday South Africans, the media, and researchers with a perspective on the most popular shows.

Since December 2024, the BRCSA has stopped posting the monthly TAMS statistics without any public announcement. Obtaining the BRCSA’s data now requires that users pay for a subscription service.

In feedback to veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira in April 2025, the BRCSA argued the decision to require payment for the data was to maintain the “credibility” of its audience measurement system.

“Some entities were extracting data in a manner that differed from the BRCSA’s methodology, creating inconsistencies and confusion,” said BRCSA spokesperson Gary Whitaker.

“Given that the BRCSA has no control over how data is pulled from various industry software providers, the organisation conducted a risk assessment on supplying audience data directly to the market free of charge.”

The BRCSA is a private entity funded by industry stakeholders, including the same public and private broadcasters for which it reports TV viewership figures.

Whitaker said that making the audience data available for free undermined the value of its membership, leading customers to question why they should make a financial contribution.

In addition, the BRCSA was concerned that competitors could use the insights strategically to “misrepresent” trends and distort the market view.

“The BRCSA’s priority is to safeguard the sustainability of the currency by maintaining a sound funding model while mitigating risks associated with free data availability,” Whitaker said.

Last data showed marked declines

However, veteran TV executives criticised the need to pay for the data. “Any semblance of transparency is gone,” one executive told Ferreira.

“It’s impossible for the general public to know what’s true when it comes to TV viewership in South Africa.”

An academic also explained that researchers at public tertiary institutions, especially postgraduate students, could not afford to pay the same rates as advertising and marketing companies for the data.

The BRCSA’s suspension of the free publication of TV viewership data came after several reports of declining TV viewership in South Africa, including an analysis by the Market Research Foundation.

Based on annual surveys using a sample of the South African population, it found that the proportion of people who had watched TV within the past seven days declined from 72% in Q1 2021 to 54% by Q3 2023.

Over the same period, the proportion of people who had watched on-demand video streaming services had increased slightly from 15% to 18%.

A MyBroadband analysis of the BRCSA’s TAMS data also showed viewership of the top 20 most-watched linear TV airings had declined substantially between October 2023 and October 2024, as shown below.

Channel/platform October 2023 October 2024 Change SABC 1 top 20 48.74 million 45.52 million -6.61% SABC 2 top 20 17.58 million* 12.77 million -27.37% SABC 3 top 20 7.30 million 7.22 million** -1.05% ETV top 20 46.54 million 38.86 million -16.50% DStv top 30 18.16 million 18.99 million +4.55% Total 138.32 million 123.36 million -10.82%

New TAMS in the works

Whitaker previously acknowledged that the TAMS data needed to evolve to include the use of video streaming services. Another problem was that the TAMS panel had not been adjusted in four years.

During that period, TV viewership was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, viewing behaviour changes, greater fragmentation, analogue switch-off, and load-shedding.

The firm responsible for collecting broadcasting audience measurement figures for the BRCSA — Nielsen — conducted a new establishment survey (ES) for TAMS.

That ES found that South African households watching linear TV had declined 12.5% to 13.9 million between 2019 and 2023.

However, an investigation by media auditing firm 3M3A found that the survey’s weighting efficiency was below acceptable levels.

“Historically, the accepted level has been 70%. The most recent TV ES achieved a weighting efficiency of 44%,” Whitaker told MyBroadband.

Whitaker said this made the new ES data unreliable. It assured it was holding Nielsen to account for this and that a new survey was being carried out in 2025.

“This new survey should be conducted with careful attention to sample design and weighting,” Whitaker told MyBroadband.

“Only once this survey is complete and the results have been processed can we then update the television universe for South Africa.”

On 3 September 2025, Nielsen announced that it was withdrawing from South Africa over the next 12 months.

The BRCSA said it had identified a new service provider to replace Nielsen. The full deployment of a new measurement system is expected to take 15 to 18 months.

“The BRCSA is engaging with Nielsen to secure continuity of data during the handover period. Details will be announced within two weeks,” it said.

It is unclear whether Nielsen will still provide BRCSA with a new establishment survey, but the data analytics firm said it would continue to fulfil its contractual commitments through the transition period.