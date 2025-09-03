Good news about the end of SABC TV licences

Communications minister Solly Malatsi says his department has received three bids for its tender seeking a provider to develop a funding model for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Additionally, the minister says the bid evaluation committee is set to make a decision this week, after which the chosen provider will require roughly three weeks to finalise the funding model.

The SABC is meant to receive part of its funding through the failed TV licence scheme. However, South Africans have increasingly avoided paying renewal fees, worsening its already-dismal financial situation.

The SABC Bill, introduced to Parliament in October 2023, was intended to include a funding model to replace TV licences.

Instead, it kicked the can down the road and set a three-year deadline for the finance and communications ministers to develop a new funding model.

As a result, Malatsi wrote to Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza in November 2024, informing the legislature that he was withdrawing the “totally flawed” bill.

The minister’s withdrawal of the bill sparked criticism from Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies chair Khusela Diko, who said it would be the “death knell” for the SABC.

The back-and-forth resulted in a crisis in South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU), with President Cyril Ramaphosa responding by suspending ministers’ powers to withdraw bills in December 2024.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) — the two largest parties represented in the GNU — were at odds over whether the suspension is retroactive.

In the meantime, it is unclear whether the SABC Bill has been withdrawn or not, with Diko herself stating that the bill had not been withdrawn.

It is therefore curious that Diko wrote to Malatsi on 26 August 2025, calling on the minister to provide an urgent update on the SABC Bill.

“The Bill has now been delayed for more than six months, with no clear urgency from the department to resolve the matter,” she said.

“This delay has left the Bill stuck in Parliament while the SABC’s financial and operational crisis continues to worsen.”

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies gave Malatsi until Friday, 29 August 2025, to provide an update on the matter.

However, if the Bill has not been withdrawn, it should be up to the Portfolio Committee to keep working on it by incorporating feedback from public consultations before passing it to the National Assembly.

Citing a letter sent from Malatsi to Diko on Friday, News24 reports that the department has received three bids for the SABC funding model contract since it was published in July 2025.

While he didn’t share any details about the bids, the minister said the SABC and Treasury would be part of the tender’s evaluation committee and that a decision would be made this week.

Malatsi said that, once appointed, the chosen service provider will require roughly three weeks to finalise its work on the funding model for the SABC.

“I wish to reaffirm that the process for the finalisation of the funding model is being prioritised,” Malatsi said in the letter.

Proposals for a scheme to replace TV licences

The SABC has proposed various interim measures to help its financial stability while the government develops a new funding model for the broadcaster.

It was recently revealed that it wants to increase the annual TV licence fee to generate additional revenue, arguing that “legacy” holders are the only people still paying the fees.

If approved, it would mean that these paying holders would effectively subsidise non-paying TV licence holders.

“There’s no new person like a young person that is buying a TV licence,” the SABC said. “It’s the same people from day one who are paying today.”

However, a TV licence fee increase is likely far off, as the public broadcaster explained that applying for an increase will entail an extensive legislative process.

It has also proposed making TV licence fees VAT-exempt, which it said would help it collect R100 million in additional revenue.

Before these proposals, two primary alternatives to the TV licence scheme have been proposed: a household tax and a levy on local and international streaming services.

The household tax proposal is similar to Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag, a fee that must be paid regardless of whether households consume content from the public broadcaster.

SABC head of policy and regulatory affairs Philly Moilwa reiterated the proposal once again in September 2024, suggesting that the South African Revenue Service would help collect the fees.

He also argued that pro-competitive licence conditions could allow the country’s dominant pay-TV broadcaster, MultiChoice’s DStv, to factor the fees into its pricing structure.

However, MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it firmly opposed any scheme where it would be responsible for collecting fees on the SABC’s behalf.

Another alternative, raised by Malatsi earlier this year, is implementing a levy on local and international streaming services to help fund the public broadcaster.

However, Malatsi’s spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, emphasised that the streaming levy was just one of several options under consideration and not a formal proposal.