R55-billion MultiChoice deal will save jobs, says business group

The Black Business Council has expressed its support for MultiChoice’s merger with Canal+ and congratulated the companies on reaching key milestones for its closure.

Speaking to SABC News, a representative of the Black Business Council said the merger will save jobs and help support black women and youth in the content production sector.

“In our view, this will save a lot of jobs. We supported it, in particular, because of the public interest, as per the Competition Commission’s act,” he said.

“The public interest talked about Canal+ continuing to support black business and small business.”

The spokesperson explained that local content producers who do business with MultiChoice will continue to do business with the merged companies.

“It will open the space for them to then participate not only in South Africa, and in the continent, but also globally,” he said.

“As you know, Canal+ is a global company, so that will open doors for local content producers and our actors.”

The Black Business Council issued a statement on Thursday, 4 September 2025, congratulating MultiChoice and Canal+ on their efforts to close the deal.

“The Black Business Council has noted and supports the conditional approval of the merger granted by the Competition Tribunal in South Africa on 22 July 2025,” it said.

“We have also noted the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of Phuthuma Nathi and the MultiChoice Group on 26 and 27 August, respectively.”

It reiterated its position that the transaction must advance the interests and promote the empowerment of South Africans across the audiovisual ecosystem.

The Black Business Council added that it will hold MultiChoice and Canal+ to the public interest undertakings they committed to, including those forming part of the Tribunal conditions for the merger.

“Investment by the MultiChoice Group in the local content industry, development of SMMEs in the audiovisual sector, and contribution to sports in South Africa must be sustained and enhanced,” it says.

It will also ensure that competition authorities and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) closely monitor the transaction’s implementation.

MultiChoice explains the next steps

Following the Competition Tribunal’s approval of the merger, MultiChoice shared more details on how it plans to meet the deal’s conditions.

The deal faces two primary challenges. The first is that the Electronic Communications Act specifies that foreign shareholders are limited to 20% of the voting rights of broadcasting licensees.

Secondly, Icasa requires licensees to be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals, which includes black people, women, and people with disabilities.

MultiChoice Group is reducing its shareholding in LicenceCo, the entity that holds its broadcasting licence in South Africa, to a 49% economic interest and 20% voting rights via transactions with four entities.

Around the start of August 2025, the group entered various subscription, repurchase, and shareholder agreements with Phuthuma Nathi, 13th Avenue Investments, Identity Partners Itai Consortium (IPIC), and the MultiChoice Workers Trust.

Phuthuma Nathi is the company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) investment vehicle in South Africa.

The Workers Trust is another broad-based ownership scheme established for the merger. Its beneficiaries are LicenceCo employees and key LicenceCo suppliers.

13th Avenue Investments comprises various investment vehicles associated with Sipho Maseko, Neo Lesela, Khanyisile Kweyama, and Philisiwe Sibiya.

IPIC is owned by investment vehicles associated with Sonja de Bruyn, Maxell Nyanteh, Talaleni Moshapo, Ernest Kwinda, and Eugene Govender.

MultiChoice described the individuals as highly experienced leaders who hold great commercial and industry knowledge.

The four entities will each receive a mix of ordinary and notional vendor-funded shares. The shares will have limited rights to begin with, but will gradually convert to full shares as funding balances reduce.