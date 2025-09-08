Dirty TV Licence tricks in South Africa

The SABC’s debt collectors are sending SMS messages to people whose TV Licences are in arrears, offering “deals” with ambiguous language and issuing threats about “trace alerts” being placed on them.

This is not the first time the SABC’s debt collectors have used these tactics to try and collect outstanding TV Licence payments on behalf of the broadcaster.

Previously, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said non-paying TV licence holders should not be too concerned by the messages the debt collectors were sending.

This is because the SABC is unlikely to take legal action or otherwise harm the credit records of people refusing to pay their TV Licences.

Using the courts to try and recoup the debts would be difficult and costly, whereas the penalties the SABC could levy are low.

According to the Broadcasting Act, the maximum penalty a court could impose on a person found guilty of failing to comply with TV licence laws is a R500 fine or up to six months in prison.

Outa also told MyBroadband it does not know of any case in which a defaulter was prosecuted for non-payment.

“It is just too small an amount to enter into legal challenges that may even backfire on them,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage previously told MyBroadband.

“Threats of prosecution are merely threats that I believe the public is aware that the SABC and the debt collectors will not be able carry out.” Duvenage said this is why the payment rates were dropping.

“Just like e-tolls — when the cost to collect is too high, and consequences of non-payment is almost zero — collection rates will most certainly decline,” he said.

Duvenage said what would be important to find out is what percentage of the recovered TV Licence debt actually ends up in the SABC’s pockets, and what goes to the debt collection agencies.

“Several years ago, a Gupta-linked company called Lornavision was given the full rights to collect TV Licence revenue on behalf of the SABC,” Duvenage said.

“It was a money-making racket that lasted a couple of years, before a new board came in after Zuma’s exit and the dubious Lornavision contract was cancelled.”

SABC’s feedback about debt collectors

In recent weeks, the SABC’s debt collectors have sent messages such as the following to non-payers:

“Mr/s [redacted],avoid a Trace Alert on your name for your TV Lic 257097600.Pay now https://payat.io/qr/[redacted] Bal:R8125.00 Tel 0872839721”

“Trace Alert: Mr/s [redacted],you failed to pay TV lic 257097600.Trace alert listed today.Pay now to clear: https://payat.io/qr/[redacted] Tel 0872839721”

“Mr/s [redacted],GREAT opportunity!.Pay ONLY R3930.00 on your TV Lic Bal of R8125.00. Valid for today only: https://pay.nudebt.co.za/[redacted] Tel 0872839721”

It is important to note that the offer in the last message will not cancel a TV Licence holder’s entire debt to the SABC at an over 50% discount. They remain on the hook.

Similarly, while the trace alert warning might sound ominous, it has no bearing on your credit record.

Debt collectors and credit providers can place them on your credit profile if they have been unable to make contact with you. When any updated contact information is loaded on your credit profile, it will notify the provider.

Asked whether the SABC endorsed the use of such messages that could be interpreted as misleading, the public broadcaster backed its debt collectors.

“The messages referenced are part of two distinct campaigns — one focused on compliance, and another offering settlement options to encourage account rehabilitation,” said SABC head of communications, Mmoni Ngubane.

“These campaigns follow established practices within the debt recovery industry and are not intended to mislead or create confusion.”

Asked how much of the recovered revenue the debt collectors keep, the SABC said contract terms were confidential.

“The fees payable to debt collection agencies are governed by confidential contractual agreements between the SABC and its appointed vendors,” said Ngubane.

“These arrangements comply with all applicable procurement and financial regulations. Importantly, all TV licence payments are deposited directly into an SABC bank account.”

Questioned about why the SABC continued contracting debt collectors, Mmoni said it was necessary to manage the public broadcaster’s debt.

“The SABC engages registered and compliant debt collection agencies to assist in recovering outstanding TV licence fees,” she said.

Mmoni said that this approach supplements internal capacity and is consistent with standard practices in the debt recovery industry.

“The use of external agencies is necessary to manage the scale of outstanding debt, particularly in cases where accounts are in arrears, right-party contact has been challenging, or internal collection efforts have been unsuccessful.”

Mmono said that the SABC’s funding model, including the future of the TV licence regime, is currently under review as part of a broader legislative process linked to the SABC Bill.

“These discussions are ongoing between the SABC, its shareholder, and other relevant stakeholders,” she said.

“The Corporation remains committed to advancing the conversation on developing a sustainable, transparent funding framework that will support its public broadcasting mandate.”