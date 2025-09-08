MultiChoice pushes customer satisfaction, sports, and Internet services

MultiChoice’s latest annual report reveals that it is actively pursuing five opportunities, including enhancing its DStv Internet fixed-wireless LTE offering.

The company, which operates African pay-TV giant DStv, also outlined its strategy to remain competitive in a rapidly changing entertainment industry.

Launched thirty years ago, MultiChoice has a history of exploring opportunities that align with its strategic priorities.

These include expanding into premium global sports coverage and acquiring digital rights management company Irdeto in 1997, which has since expanded into other areas of cybersecurity.

Tracing its history to 1986 with the launch of pay-TV channel M-Net, MultiChoice was established towards the end of 1994 and launched its DStv direct-to-home digital satellite TV service in 1995.

It expanded to digital terrestrial television in 2010 with the launch of GoTV, and subscription video on demand (SVOD) in 2015 through Showmax.

In 2023, MultiChoice joined forces with Comcast to further invest in Showmax’s development with the goal of making it the leading streaming platform in Africa.

MultiChoice has also entered the interactive entertainment and sports betting sector through its investment in and partnership with KingMakers.

Through its Moment joint venture with Rapyd, General Catalyst and others, MultiChoice also has a foot in the fintech space.

It retains a strong position in the insurance market through a partnership with Sanlam and Santam as the new majority co-shareholders in NMS Insurance Services.

Multichoice said it took steps to rationalise its portfolio to enable the group to focus on its priority opportunities. This included exiting its minor stake in fintech firm Stitch while supporting the Moment Seed+ funding round.

The company further shut down its DStv Internet fibre offering in favour of enhancing the DStv Internet fixed-wireless LTE offering.

In its latest annual report, MultiChoice has provided the top five opportunities it is pursuing to achieve growth for the company.

A large and growing addressable Pay-TV market — With an installed base of 14.5million subscribers, its aims to drive subscriber growth in its traditional Pay-TV business as it targets an addressable market of 57 million households in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025, growing to 64 million by 2030.

— With an installed base of 14.5million subscribers, its aims to drive subscriber growth in its traditional Pay-TV business as it targets an addressable market of 57 million households in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025, growing to 64 million by 2030. An opportunity to reposition the group for long-term sustainability — In the context of a shifting video entertainment landscape, MultiChoice is focused on resetting and rebasing its operations.

— In the context of a shifting video entertainment landscape, MultiChoice is focused on resetting and rebasing its operations. A rapidly developing linear and VOD OTT streaming market — MultiChoice sees an opportunity to drive meaningful growth in OTT services as technological developments lower the cost of access to connectivity and connected devices.

— MultiChoice sees an opportunity to drive meaningful growth in OTT services as technological developments lower the cost of access to connectivity and connected devices. A high-growth interactive entertainment and sports betting market — MultiChoice sees significant scope to grow in this space, both in terms of geographic footprint and in terms of service offering.

— MultiChoice sees significant scope to grow in this space, both in terms of geographic footprint and in terms of service offering. A massive potential fintech market, including payments and insurance — As the continent becomes more connected, consumers and businesses will expand their online activities and require a set of comprehensive solutions to support financial transactions and interactions.

MultiChoice says its shareholding in Kingmakers, Moment, and related companies positions it well to take advantage of these opportunities.

Strategic focus

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice CEO

In addition to identifying the above opportunities, MultiChoice outlined its strategy to remain competitive in a rapidly changing entertainment industry.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said they have continued to witness profound changes in the video entertainment industry and the competitive environment in which they operate.

Streaming services and other global media companies, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, and Apple TV+, are threatening the sustainability of traditional broadcasters.

These changes are forcing companies like MultiChoice to embrace change and reinvent themselves to remain relevant.

The rapid growth of broadband in South Africa and the Rest of Africa has led to the increased use of services like YouTube and TikTok in addition to SVOD services such as Netflix and Disney+.

In response, MultiChoice launched its own streaming service, DStv Stream and Showmax, and has entered new industries to diversify its revenue streams.

It has also developed a new business strategy to guide its decisions to ensure the company remains sustainable amidst significant changes.

As part of this strategy, MultiChoice said it focuses on six priorities, which it identified because of their ability to impact the business.

Customer satisfaction — Developing, launching and improving relevant products and services, while designing excellent customer service experiences to support our offerings.

— Developing, launching and improving relevant products and services, while designing excellent customer service experiences to support our offerings. Industry evolution — The sectors that MultiChoice operate in undergo perpetual change, requiring it to adapt accordingly.

— The sectors that MultiChoice operate in undergo perpetual change, requiring it to adapt accordingly. Strategic priority execution — MultiChoice operates in a complex environment requiring focused strategic execution and capital allocation.

— MultiChoice operates in a complex environment requiring focused strategic execution and capital allocation. Attracting and retaining talent — Attracting and retaining the right people to achieve its goals is a key aspect of MultiChoice’s strategic thinking.

— Attracting and retaining the right people to achieve its goals is a key aspect of MultiChoice’s strategic thinking. Developing local entertainment and sports industries and African entrepreneurs — MultiChoice’s investment in local entertainment content creates jobs across the creative industries and provides a platform for homegrown talent to shine.

— MultiChoice’s investment in local entertainment content creates jobs across the creative industries and provides a platform for homegrown talent to shine. Government policy, regulatory and tax environment — Policies and regulations underpin market structure, but need to be well considered, while tax revenues support governments, but need to be judiciously and reasonably applied.

MultiChoice is confident that it is well-positioned to address these priorities and create long-term sustainability in the African entertainment market.