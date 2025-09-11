Big questions about the future of the SABC

Khusela Diko, chair of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is on the brink of collapse.

Speaking at a briefing from chairpersons of the Economic Cluster, Diko said this is primarily due to delays in finalising the SABC Bill.

She explained that when the committee criticised Malatsi’s withdrawal of the SABC Bill, it was told it was being alarmist.

“As we stand here today, Sentech, which has SABC as its main client, is bleeding more than R70 million per month to subsidise SABC’s broadcast signal costs. This is unsustainable,” she said.

“Yet, the SABC Bill, which was essential to ensuring sustainability, remains stalled in this Parliament.”

Communications minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the SABC Bill in November 2024, saying it was fundamentally flawed. This led to much criticism from Diko and other ANC MPs.

It also led to a shake-up of executive powers, with the Presidency revoking Cabinet ministers’ ability to withdraw legislation before its second reading in Parliament.

Cabinet ministers now need the permission of the president and deputy president to withdraw a Bill. This resulted in a dispute over whether the Presidency’s new rule was retroactive.

Members of Parliament belonging to the ANC argued that it was retroactive, whereas DA MPs argued that it was not.

Initially, Diko said that the SABC Bill was still active and being worked on by the committee. However, she said the committee later agreed to stand down to allow Malatsi to deal with the situation.

MyBroadband asked Malatsi’s spokesperson to confirm whether the committee did, in fact, stand down. However, they hadn’t answered by the time of publication.

Diko said the Portfolio Committee withdrew and that little, if any, progress has been made in developing a sustainable funding model for the SABC.

“It’s been more than six months. We agreed to stand down as a committee to allow him to deal with it, and not much, if anything, has been done,” she said.

“We are urging the minister to once again finalise this process and not hide behind bureaucratic red tape.”

Diko explained that the SABC hasn’t had a technology or infrastructure refresh in over 10 years, adding that the broadcaster isn’t seeking a bailout.

She warned that jobs, livelihoods, and the sustainability of the public and community broadcasting sectors are threatened without a sustainable funding model.

“The SABC is at risk of collapse. It’s burdened by unsustainable debt, outdated infrastructure, and a broken funding model,” said Diko.

“We are also calling on the department, DCDT, to engage the National Treasury around sustainable investment into the SABC.”

However, her claims that “not much, if anything, has been done” regarding Malatsi finalising a sustainable funding model for the public broadcaster aren’t true.

End of SABC TV licences in sight

The Portfolio Committee wrote to Malatsi in August 2025, urging him to provide an urgent update on the SABC Bill.

Malatsi responded, revealing that his department had received three bids for its tender seeking a provider to develop a funding model for the public broadcaster.

He also said the bid evaluation will be decided soon, after which the selected provider will need roughly three months to finalise the model.

He didn’t share any other information about the bids or bidders. However, he reaffirmed that he is prioritising the finalisation of a funding model for the SABC.

Before government introduced the SABC Bill to Parliament in October 2023, it promised that it would include a funding model to replace TV licences.

Instead, it kicked the can down the road and set a three-year deadline for the finance and communications ministers to develop a new funding model.

When Malatsi withdrew the Bill, he explained that he did so because the proposed legislation was totally flawed and did not address the SABC’s funding crisis.

The SABC has proposed various interim measures to help its financial stability while the government develops a new funding model for the broadcaster.

It was recently revealed that it wants to increase the annual TV licence fee to generate additional revenue, arguing that “legacy” holders are the only people still paying the fees.

If approved, it would mean that these paying holders would effectively subsidise non-paying TV licence holders.

t has also proposed making TV licence fees VAT-exempt, which it said would help it collect R100 million in additional revenue.

Before these proposals, two primary alternatives to the TV licence scheme have been proposed: a household tax and a levy on local and international streaming services.

The household tax proposal is similar to Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag, a fee that must be paid regardless of whether households consume content from the public broadcaster.

SABC head of policy and regulatory affairs Philly Moilwa reiterated the proposal once again in September 2024, suggesting that the South African Revenue Service would help collect the fees.

He also argued that pro-competitive licence conditions could allow the country’s dominant pay-TV broadcaster, MultiChoice’s DStv, to factor the fees into its pricing structure.

However, MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it firmly opposed any scheme where it would be responsible for collecting fees on the SABC’s behalf.

Another alternative, raised by Malatsi earlier this year, is implementing a levy on local and international streaming services to help fund the public broadcaster.

However, Malatsi’s spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, emphasised that the streaming levy was just one of several options under consideration and not a formal proposal.