TV’s secret decline in South Africa

Veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreria has criticised the Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa’s (BRC’s) decision to hide the country’s declining linear television viewership figures.

The BRC stopped publishing its monthly Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) of the most-watched TV broadcasts after November 2024.

It has defended the decision as necessary to maintain the “credibility” of the data and to protect it from being extracted in a manner different from its methodology.

“Given that the BRC has no control over how data is pulled from various industry software providers, the organisation conducted a risk assessment on supplying audience data directly to the market free of charge,” said BRC spokesperson Gary Whitaker.

Even though the TAMS data was limited compared to what was publicly available in the past, Whitaker argued that making it available for free undermined the value of its paid memberships.

Ferreira believes the main reason the BRC has stopped publishing the data is that South Africa’s broadcasters probably did not like that people other than paying “industry-types” were aware of the state of viewership.

Ferreira said there had been a clear, consistent, and ongoing decline across South Africa’s linear TV ratings over the past few years.

He said the SABC’s TV rating erosion has been especially pronounced, with significant audience declines on SABC 2 and SABC 3.

However, Ferreira said these trends were in line with what was happening globally and should not be hidden from the public eye. Trying to hide this would also be futile.

“Everyone working within the industry and seeing South Africa’s TV ratings data and planning and buying ads are aware of it,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira also pointed out that the decision was not aligned with the global practices of broadcasting ratings authorities in other countries.

“This stands in stark contrast to the UK’s BARB, Australia’s OzTAM and other countries’ ratings custodian bodies,” he said.

“Free access to a country’s basic TV ratings information is something like the weather forecast,” Ferreira said. “Imagine the temperature in Tembisa is a ‘secret’?”

Ferreira believes that acting on behalf of broadcasters, instead of what was in the South African public interest, was a disservice to the broader industry.

“You’d think broadcasters and the BRC would like to stimulate actual interest in South Africa’s TAMS, TV ratings system, and how it works,” he said.

“South Africans used to get basic TV ratings published weekly. Then it switched to monthly. Then it got ripped away. It’s sad backsliding in action,” he said.

Ferreira said many people have been dismayed by the BRC’s decision, including people and places not even the BRC or broadcasters realised used TV ratings information for research and decision-making.

“I’ve heard from academia and lecturers in media and film and communication who can’t point their students to a place to get information,” said Ferreira.

A member of government also told Ferreira that the information was critical to them, as they used TV and radio ratings to decide where to disseminate certain information for maximum reach.

Ferreira said the lack of information means the general public and media are deliberately left none the wiser when it comes to verifying broadcasters’ claims about the popularity of “hit” TV shows.

“The BRC acts like Gringotts — you’ll have to go deep and dark if you want access to anything that’s not really supposed to be secret and locked away,” he said.

Ferreira added that South Africa was basically the only country in Africa which had a proper, reliable, credible TV ratings system.

However, he is concerned that Nielsen’s impending exit from South Africa will have a further negative impact on TV ratings and transparency.

Nielsen is the data analytics firm that has been collecting the BRC’s broadcasting viewership and listenership ratings for decades.