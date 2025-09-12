Netflix and Amazon in Showmax’s crosshairs

Showmax is one of the largest streaming platforms in Africa, and its owner, MultiChoice, is banking on various key strategies to compete with, and potentially overtake, giants like Netflix and Prime Video.

According to entertainment data company Fabric, Netflix is currently the dominant platform in Africa as it operates in all nations, followed by Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax.

“Among local champions, Showmax stands out. Launched in South Africa in 2015, Showmax has expanded to 44 countries. Its strategic refocus on Africa gives it a competitive edge,” said Fabric.

“On the global front, Netflix is still the leader in Africa in terms of market penetration. Being the only one of the big streaming services that is available in all 60 African countries.”

It added that Amazon’s Prime Video also has an important presence in Africa, where it operates in almost all nations.

“Given this distribution, Africa’s ‘big three’ appear to be Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax — two global, one local. But content strategies differ greatly,” said Fabric.

According to Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, Showmax’s executive head of content, the streaming platform plans to deliver content that the continent’s viewers relate to.

“It’s not enough to simply entertain — we must deliver content that truly reflects their lived experience. Real engagement comes from knowing not just what viewers want to watch, but also how it’s delivered,” she said.

Van Rooyen said Showmax understands that viewers constantly switch between platforms and screens.

“We need to deliver the right content to the right audiences, where they want it, how they want it, and when they want it,” she added.

As a MultiChoice-owned streaming service, Van Rooyen said Showmax can broadcast extensive content from its African linear channels.

For example, she explained that in West Africa, Africa Magic premiere is shown either at the same time or the next day on Showmax.

“We can go live with shows like Idols Nigeria or ‘same-time’ as Mzansi Magic with the upcoming season of Married at First Sight Mzansi,” she said.

She acknowledged that many platforms follow a similar approach. However, she said Showmax can capitalise on its original IP by leveraging homegrown franchises that can be tailored across the continent.

“For example, the South African Mommy Club franchise has been successfully adapted in East Africa with Mommy Club Tanzania and Mommy Club Nairobi — the latter launching as the platform’s second most-watched show in its premiere,” said Van Rooyen.

Showmax subscriber surge after relaunch

MultiChoice rolled out Showmax 2.0 in February 2024 through a joint venture with Comcast’s NBC Universal, and the revamped service proved popular with African audiences.

The company’s financial results for the year ended March 2025 revealed a 44% increase in Showmax subscribers, despite withdrawing the service from countries outside Africa.

In its first year and a bit, MultiChoice said Showmax focused on enhancing its content line-up, securing distribution partnerships, expanding payment channel integrations, and refining a go-to-market strategy.

The period marked Showmax’s peak investment period, and its trading losses increased by around 88%, from R2.64 billion in the 2024 financial year to R4.95 billion in the 2025 financial year.

However, the overall picture should look substantially better going forward, as the platform’s technology-related costs should cool significantly.

MultiChoice said that, despite Showmax 2.0 lagging behind its initial growth targets, it still delivered healthy growth in active paying subscribers and gained market share in the regional streaming space.

“Although the current levels of broadband and subscription video-on-demand penetration across Africa are not yet at comparable levels to the rest of the world, they suggest significant long-term upside,” it said.

However, it emphasised that Internet data pricing would need to come down for the market segment to reach its full potential.

“Aside from data costs, macro-economic challenges in markets like Nigeria have impacted short-term pricing and MultiChoice Group,” said MultiChoice.