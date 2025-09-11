E-tv and Openview owner building large mixed reality production facility in South Africa

eMedia is busy building a virtual production facility in Johannesburg that it says will make creating high-quality movies, shows, and commercials more cost-effective in South Africa.

The facility is a collaboration between three different companies: MR Factory, based in Madrid; Whisper World, which is headquartered in Singapore and operating out of Jakarta; and eMedia.

eMedia and MR Factory recently hosted a group of South African media professionals in Madrid to showcase the technology ahead of its planned launch in Johannesburg in January 2026.

“This investment is the coming together of Riaz Ebrahim (eMedia digital sales and marketing head) and Ganesh Sankaran, the COO of Whisper World,” eMedia Group CEO Khalik Sherrif said.

One thing Sherrif was absolutely clear about was that the facility was not to be called a studio under any circumstances, as he believes this leads to incorrect assumptions about its capabilities.

The facility’s final name has yet to be announced, as eMedia is finalising the necessary trademark filings.

Sherrif said they wanted to do something better for their audience, especially those who enjoy daily soaps and telenovelas, which led them to the innovative work MR Factory was doing.

MR Factory was founded in 1992 by Óscar Olarte and has grown into a production company that punches well above its weight through virtual and mixed reality technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Using tools such as Unreal Engine and Mo-Sys, which MR Factory has partnerships with, the company offers a more cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional location shoots.

For example, a filmmaker in South Africa could shoot scenes in France, Hong Kong, or ancient Rome without expensive set-building, travel, or post-production.

“We can achieve Hollywood quality at daily soap opera cost,” Olarte said.

At the heart of its offering are Chroma key soundstages. Olarte said they built their first Chroma key studio in 1994.

Thanks to modern techniques that enable real-time scene composition, MR Factory can complete more than 10 minutes of finished footage per day with no post-processing needed.

As Unreal puts it — this is an astounding feat in the world of film production. The final scene rendering includes handling elements such as lighting, ensuring it is mathematically correct, and colour-grading.

In addition to faster, more cost-effective film production, the on-set monitors can show directors what a final scene will look like. This is because the virtual set design is all done in pre-production.

MR Factory showed these capabilities in a live demo at its studio in Madrid. Photos from the demonstration are included at the end of the article.

Huge compute farms and connectivity

Olarte told MyBroadband that a huge amount of compute power and connectivity will be part of the investment in eMedia’s facility in Johannesburg.

After shooting a scene, the footage is transferred over a 100Gbps local area network to servers at the facility and queued for rendering.

In other words, the data is not transferred to a cloud computing service for processing — it is handled entirely on-premises.

These servers will comprise 40 of the most advanced graphics processing units and 42 CPUs. “You can expect that we are going to have enough computer power in South Africa,” Olarte said.

Ebrahim and Sherrif showed videos of the facility under construction in Johannesburg. Stills from the footage are shown above.

In it for the long haul

Khalik Sherrif, eMedia Group CEO

Sherrif said they are expecting adoption among filmmakers to be slow at first, which is why they will be targeting advertising first as “low-hanging fruit”.

That’s because commercials are quick productions, unlike something such as a long-running soap opera.

“Therefore, we will start this in Johannesburg with advertising first as we get everybody trained into what a new soapy should look like,” he said.

Then, if someone wants to pitch a new soap opera, eMedia will only take it if you use the new virtual production facilities available in South Africa.

“So we’ll force the producers. If you want to work with us, you work in the virtual reality world,” Sherrif said.

Ganesh Sankaran, Whisper World COO

Óscar Olarte, founder and CEO of MR Factory