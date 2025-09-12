Big step towards end of TV licences in South Africa

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has appointed BMIT Knowledge Group to develop a new funding model for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The public broadcaster’s current model, which primarily consists of advertising and TV licence revenue, is unsustainable, putting it at risk of collapse.

In a post on X, communications minister Solly Malatsi announced that his department had selected BMIT Knowledge Group as the preferred bidder for the contract to develop a new funding model.

“This is a major milestone in our efforts to secure the public broadcaster’s future and mandate to serve millions of South Africans,” the minister said.

“BMIT Knowledge Group is a long-standing South African ICT research and advisory firm with a proven track record of economic modelling, broadcasting market analysis, and regulatory policy support.”

Malatsi added that the appointment fulfils his commitment to prioritise the development of a sustainable funding model for the SABC.

“Given the substantial public interest in the SABC’s financial sustainability, I will provide key updates as and when the need arises,” he said.

The SABC’s funding is partially reliant on TV licences. However, payment compliance has dwindled in the past few years.

As of 2024, less than one in every five TV licence holders paid their fees. The issue has exacerbated the public broadcaster’s poor financial performance.

The SABC Bill draft was introduced in October 2023 with proposals for modernising the broadcaster’s funding.

However, it set a three-year timeframe for the finance and communications ministers to develop a new funding model, which critics argued would be too long to address the SABC’s urgent funding shortfalls.

Malatsi wrote to Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza in November 2024, informing the legislature that he was withdrawing the bill and describing it as “fundamentally flawed.”

The move sparked backlash from Khusela Diko, chair of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, who said it would be the “death knell” for the public broadcaster.

Possible TV licence replacements

Diko and Malatsi’s clashes became another sticking point in the Government of National Unity (GNU), and led to President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending ministers’ power to withdraw bills in December 2024.

Members of the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance — the two largest parties represented in the GNU — argued over whether the suspension could be applied retroactively.

For some time, it was unclear whether the SABC Bill had been withdrawn. However, in a recent media briefing from the Economic Cluster chairpersons, Diko confirmed that it had not been withdrawn.

Instead, it remains stalled in Parliament, and she urged Malatsi to prioritise the development of a sustainable funding model for the SABC.

Industry stakeholders and organisations have proposed various alternatives to the TV licence in recent years.

Among the floated options are a household tax, a levy on international streaming services, and a smart device tax.

The household tax would work similarly to Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag, a fee that households must pay regardless of whether they consume the public broadcaster’s content.

The SABC’s head of policy and regulatory affairs, Philly Moilwa, recently proposed the tax again in September 2025.

Moilwa suggested that the South African Revenue Service would help collect the fees.

In addition, “pro-competitive” licence conditions would also require South Africa’s dominant pay-TV provider to collect the fees on the SABC’s behalf.

However, DStv owner MultiChoice slammed the proposal, saying it would oppose any scheme where it would be obligated to collect fees on the SABC’s behalf.

Malatsi raised another potential replacement for TV licences in early 2025. He suggested implementing a levy on local and international streaming services to help fund the SABC.

However, his spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, emphasised that the streaming levy was just one of several options being considered and not a formal proposal.