Big win for Netflix in South Africa

The Pretoria High Court has dismissed Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magadumana’s application to block Netflix from airing its documentary series Beauty and the Bester, TV with Thinus reports.

The ruling gave the international streaming giant the green light to show the documentary series, which debuted at 09:00 on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The series details how Magadumana was embroiled in Bester’s prison break and “examines the enigmatic ties that bound them”.

Judge Sulet Potterill heard the urgent court interdict application and dismissed it on the grounds that there is no evidence that the documentary would affect Magadumana’s right to a fair trial.

“A defamation claim can be instituted and damages sought. I cannot find in any way that the screening of the utterances they find to make the doctor guilty affects her right to have a fair trial,” she said.

She dismissed the application with costs and said that the information about the duo was already firmly in the public domain.

This follows the pair losing another legal challenge against the MultiChoice streaming service Showmax in March 2024 over its own documentary about the former escaped convict and his accomplice.

The interdict against Showmax was also heard on the same date on which the first two episodes of the documentary — Tracking Thabo Bester — were set to start streaming.

The pair demanded that they view the four-part documentary before the first episodes were released, which MultiChoice refused.

“Mr Bester and Dr Magudumana have each approached the High Court, trying to stop the documentary being seen because they say it threatens their rights,” MultiChoice said.

“Showmax has briefed legal counsel and will be vigorously opposing the applications.”

It said it was of the view that any attempt to stop Showmax from airing the content was without legal merit and would breach the public’s constitutional rights.

Much like the Netflix case, Bester and Magudumana’s lawyers argued that the series would prejudice the pending criminal trial and infringe on the pair’s rights to a fair trial. The court found otherwise.

A daring escape

Bester was once known as the “Facebook rapist” for using the social media platform to lure his victims. He was sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder in 2012.

In 2022, reports emerged that he had perished in a fire in his cell in the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

However, later that year, someone captured a photo of a person who looked like Bester shopping with Magudamana in a Woolworths in Sandton.

After GroundUp reported on the sighting, speculations abound that Bester may have faked his death and escaped jail.

When authorities searched Bester’s burnt cell, they discovered a laptop and an unauthorised phone among his belongings. However, the body found in the cell was not his.

Before the fire, Magudamana’s father, Zolili Sekeleni, hired a car at OR Tambo International Airport, and the vehicle was used to transport a body from a Bloemfontein hospital to the prison in April 2022.

Magudamana claimed the corpse under the guise that it was the child of an acquaintance’s brother, and a fake funeral was held. However, when police exhumed the coffin, they found three sacks of maize meal.

The body was placed in Bester’s cell before it was set alight. It was discovered that one of Bester’s accomplices, CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, had disconnected the cameras covering his cell.

The Department of Justice was slow to react and investigate the fake death, and Bester fled South Africa with his accomplice, Magudamana.

They were tracked to Tanzania and apprehended following collaboration by law enforcement and private security company Fidelity ADT.