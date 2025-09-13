The record-setting South African TV show that created 16,000 jobs

MultiChoice’s hit series Shaka iLembe has created thousands of jobs and supported thousands more families during its production.

Shaka Ilembe tells the story of the legendary King Shaka, including his origins, his quest for the throne, and the extraordinary events that shaped his life.

In light of Heritage Month, the broadcaster recently detailed how the scale of the proudly South African series — produced with Bomb Productions — required extraordinary effort and attention to detail.

“Over 16,000 jobs were created during the making of the series, spanning cast, crew, set builders, costume designers, language experts, historians, and artisans,” the company said.

“This provided life-changing opportunities for individuals while also uplifting the communities where filming took place.”

In addition to employment, the project upskilled South Africans with expertise in large-scale TV production.

“Considerable work went into building authentic and historically accurate sets, some of which took months of craftsmanship and dedication,” MultiChoice said.

“Entire homesteads and villages were constructed to reflect the world in which King Shaka lived, ensuring that the production remained true to its historical context.”

It took roughly nine months and 120 builders and thatchers to construct the set on location at the Greater Cradle Nature Reserve, Eshowe, Nkandla Forest, Port Edward, Drakensburg, Mooi River, and Zulu Falls.

A team of designers led by highly acclaimed film stylist and costume designer Sheli Masondo sourced traditional materials and created garments reflecting cultural practices of the historic times.

“This dedication not only honoured the Zulu history but also showcased the artistry and skill of South African creators to the world,” MultiChoice said.

Adding even more authenticity and cultural pride was the use of isiZulu as the primary language throughout the series.

“This decision ensured that the narrative was told in the voice of its people, preserving linguistic heritage and bringing the richness of indigenous languages to mainstream television,” the broadcaster said.

“By doing so, the production demonstrated the importance of language in connecting communities

to their history and strengthening cultural identity.”

More than a TV show

MultiChoice’s General Entertainment team and Bomb Productions also spent six years researching the series’ narrative to educate and inform audiences on the historic development of the Zulu’s cultural resonance.

The producers also consulted with historians, academics, and family descendants, such as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

MultiChoice described the show as one of the most significant cultural milestones in recent years for igniting conversations about heritage, identity, and the importance of African storytelling.

“The series not only entertains but also educates, providing viewers with a vivid reflection of history,

traditions, and the strength of African leadership,” the broadcaster said.

“Its cultural resonance has extended far beyond television screens, sparking renewed pride in African heritage across communities and cultures.”

Shaka Ilembe’s first season premiered on 18 June 2023 and drew 3.6 million viewers in one week, the highest viewership ever for a MultiChoice-produced series.

In 2024, the series became the most nominated and awarded drama ever at the South African Film and Television History Awards. It won in 12 of the 17 categories in which it was nominated, including for Best Series.

The series also has an impressive rating of 8.9 out of 10 across 787 reviews on IMDb and a 96% score on Google Reviews.

The second season of Shaka Ilembe started airing on Mzansi Magic in July 2025, with the final episode in early September 2025. A third and final season is set to arrive in 2026.

The video below shows some of the impact that the production of the first season of Shaka Ilembe has had in South Africa.