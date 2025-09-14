MultiChoice sports streaming piracy crackdown

MultiChoice-owned cybersecurity company Irdeto has launched high-frequency key cycling functionality in its Irdeto Control product to help combat live sports streaming piracy.

Irdeto said the feature addresses the key rotation requirements mandated by leading sports rights holders to protect high-value sports leagues.

“This innovative enhancement to Irdeto Control enables streaming service providers to meet the most stringent security standards without requiring changes to their existing video platforms,” the company said.

Irdeto Control is a cloud-based multi-DRM solution that promises to secure premium video content across all major devices.

Irdeto said it secures premium video content across all major devices, delivering more than 15 billion digital rights management (DRM) transactions per month, and serving more than 200 million users.

It supports widely deployed DRM technologies like Widevine, FairPlay and PlayReady, enabling broadcasters and OTT platforms to enforce licensing policies.

This allows them to protect live and on-demand content, and meet strict security requirements with minimal integration effort.

Irdeto Control provides piracy and fraud mitigation mechanisms such as DRM-based concurrency management, vulnerable device and device model blocking, script and emulator blocking, and geo/VPN blocking.

“Irdeto’s solution effectively reduces the exposure window for each content encryption key

by enabling high-frequency key cycling at the DRM level,” the company explained.

“This makes common piracy methods such as key extraction and CDN leeching harder to achieve.”

Irdeto said the continuous renewal of keys forces repeated authentication, disrupting the stability of unauthorised streams and increasing their likelihood of failure.

This consistent degradation of the pirate experience helps shift users back toward legitimate platforms, supporting improved monetisation and stronger content protection for rights holders.

“Unlike alternatives that require player and packager changes or tweaks to streaming standards, our server-side approach drops straight into existing multi-DRM workflows and players without adding operational overhead,” Irdeto said.

“The result: a scalable, standards-compliant upgrade that meets rights-holder mandates and dramatically raises the bar for key extraction and real-time pirate redistribution.”

Tackling streaming pirates globally

Frikkie Jonker, Irdeto director of broadcast cybersecurity and anti-piracy

Irdeto’s high-frequency key cycling feature aligns with MultiChoice’s strategy to target the source of pirate streaming services rather than local distributors.

In its half-year results for the 2025 financial year, the company reported that it had initiated 233 anti-piracy court cases, compared to 111 over the same period the previous year.

The figure for the second half of the year was not included in the company’s full-year results, which were published earlier in June.

MyBroadband followed up with the broadcaster to learn more about progress in its piracy crackdown. MultiChoice acknowledged a decline in anti-piracy court cases in the second half of the year.

However, it said this did not reflect reduced enforcement. Instead, it was shifting its strategy towards “more targeted and efficient” interventions.

“We have concentrated our resources on fewer higher-impact cases rather than volume, focusing on upstream targets which has a bigger impact on users of illegal piracy sites and apps,” MultiChoice said.

“Our monitoring and anti-piracy toolsets have evolved significantly in the past 12 months, allowing us to more easily identify and block our platform from being utilised in streaming piracy operations.”

The company said its teams were identifying accounts used to resell streams and deploying countermeasures to block them.

MultiChoice said this practice undermines the credibility and reliability of piracy apps for users, particularly during major sporting events.

Government piracy crackdown

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has proposed establishing an inter-ministerial committee or similar forum to address the issue of protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights on the Internet.

In the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Safety published earlier this year, Malatsi said the issue requires a joint effort by the relevant government ministries.

“Statutory prohibitions against piracy and circumvention of technological protection measures will be regularly reviewed,” the proposed policy stated.

“This is to ensure they remain effective against the evolving technology solutions employed by persons engaging in the piracy of South African audio and audio-visual content.”

Malatsi’s policy proposal came as MultiChoice argued for virtual private network (VPN) and Internet service providers (ISPs) to be held accountable for knowingly facilitating access to illegal content.

“The fight against piracy cannot be won by broadcasters alone,” MultiChoice said.

“It demands a multi-stakeholder approach. One where governments, technology providers, platforms, rightsholders, and consumers work together.”

The DStv operator said governments must review and update legislation to address modern piracy models, including criminal liability for enabling technologies.

“Internet intermediaries — from VPNs to ISPs — must be held accountable for knowingly facilitating access to illegal content,” it said.