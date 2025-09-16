Say goodbye to MultiChoice as you know it

MultiChoice has begun a significant restructuring as the DStv owner starts to execute several transactions to facilitate French media giant Group Canal+’s acquisition of the company.

Canal+ was compelled to make an offer to acquire MultiChoice after it exceeded the 35% shareholding threshold in the South African Companies Act.

After negotiations with the MultiChoice board and a dispute with the Takeover Regulation Panel, Canal+ offered R125 per share for all stock it did not already own, valuing the company at R55 billion.

The acquisition faced the twin challenges of complying with South Africa’s Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) requirements and restrictions on foreign control over local broadcasters.

To comply with local legislation and regulation, Canal+ and MultiChoice proposed a complex restructuring that would carve out the South African entity from the main group.

This entity would become an independent unit that is majority-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged groups.

The Electronic Communications Act states that broadcasting licensees must be at least 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

Additionally, legislation stipulates that Canal+’s voting rights in MultiChoice South Africa must be limited to 20%.

MultiChoice notified shareholders late on Monday that the agreements necessary to implement the company’s reorganisation have become unconditional and will begin.

“As previously advised, the reorganisation is to be undertaken in order to enable the implementation of Canal+’s mandatory offer for MultiChoice,” the company said.

“It forms part of the conditions imposed by the South African Competition Tribunal when approving the mandatory offer.”

It said an updated timetable for the mandatory offer will be released once the reorganisation has been implemented.

The reorganisation comprises MultiChoice Group reducing its shareholding in the subsidiary holding its broadcasting licence in South Africa.

Dubbed LicenceCo, MultiChoice Group will own a 49% economic interest and control 20% of the voting rights by executing transactions with four entities.

Transaction structure

LicenceCo shareholder Class of shares Economic interest Voting rights MultiChoice Group Ordinary 49% 20% Phuthuma Nathi Class A 17.2% 39% Class B 9.83% 13th Avenue Class A 1.3% 16.23% Class B 8.2% IPIC Class A 1.3% 16.23% Class B 8.2% Workers Trust Class C 5% 8.54%

MultiChoice has entered into various subscription, repurchase, and shareholders agreements with Phuthuma Nathi, 13th Avenue Investments, Identity Partners Itai Consortium (IPIC), and the MultiChoice Workers Trust.

Phuthuma Nathi is MultiChoice’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) investment vehicle in South Africa.

The Workers Trust is another broad-based ownership scheme established for the transaction. Its beneficiaries are employees of LicenceCo and key LicenceCo suppliers.

13th Avenue Investments comprises various investment vehicles associated with Sipho Maseko, Neo Lesela, Khanyisile Kweyama, and Philisiwe Sibiya. Maseko is well known in the telecoms industry as the former CEO of Telkom.

IPIC is owned by investment vehicles associated with Sonja de Bruyn, Maxell Nyanteh, Talaleni Moshapo, Ernest Kwinda, and Eugene Govender.

MultiChoice said these individuals were highly experienced leaders with great commercial and industry knowledge.

The four entities will receive a mix of ordinary and notional vendor-funded shares. These shares will initially have limited rights but gradually convert to full shares as funding balances reduce.

Phuthuma Nathi will acquire its shareholding in LicenceCo through a loan claim of R3.77 billion from MultiChoice, while 13th Avenue and IPIC will pay a combined R287 million for their shares.

Phuthuma Nathi also owns 25% of Orbicom, MultiChoice South Africa’s signal distributor, through an indirect shareholding in the MultiChoice South Africa Holdings (MCSAH) business.

This shareholding will be increased to 40% with Phuthuma Nathi taking up a 20% direct stake in Orbicom.

The LicenceCo and Orbicom transactions will effectively result in MultiChoice disposing of 26% of its economic interest in LicenceCo and 15% of its economic interest in Orbicom.

MultiChoice said that the reorganisation does not require MultiChoice shareholder approval as it was a Category 2 transaction under JSE rules.

MultiChoice and Phuthuma Nathi shareholders will receive a R1.375 billion extraordinary dividend, of which R343.75 million will be attributable to Phuthuma Nathi.

“The payment of this extraordinary dividend is subject to the implementation of the steps in the Reorganisation which preceded the payment of this dividend,” MultiChoice said.

Business as usual

MultiChoice has assured that there will be no disruption for its viewers in South Africa. In addition, Canal+ promised more content and technology investment over time.

“This transaction is an opportunity to create a unique global media company with a strong presence across Africa,” said Maxime Saada, the CEO of Canal+.

“It will have the scale, expertise and creativity to compete and partner with the largest players within the media sector and beyond.”

Saada said Canal+ placed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment at the heart of the transaction.

“We are delighted to welcome in this potential structure, alongside Phuthuma Nathi, new HDP shareholders and broadened employee ownership,” he said.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela echoed Saada’s sentiments, saying the fast-evolving video entertainment industry was becoming increasingly competitive.

“The opportunity to combine our efforts to increase scale and bring our subscribers an even better offering is something that continues to excite us,” Mawela said.