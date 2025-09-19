Another R803 million needed for 14-year project that 12 ministers couldn’t get right

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has engaged the National Treasury over a shortfall of R803 million required to roll out enough set-top boxes (STBs) and complete the analogue switch-off.

According to its presentation before Parliament on Friday, 12 September 2025, it only has enough budget to roll out 1,583 more STBs from registrations in December 2024.

“Against this background, a memorandum containing a comprehensive analysis and additional funding requirement of R803 million was packaged and submitted to National Treasury on 8 August,” it said.

“The submission motivated for unforeseen and unavoidable expenditure brought by the Gauteng High Court judgment in March 2025.”

In March, the Pretoria High Court suspended the analogue switch-off deadline of 31 March 2025 and interdicted communications minister Solly Malatsi from taking further steps to finalise the switch-off.

Regarding progress in rolling out the set-top boxes, the department told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that it had a baseline target of 447,815 to distribute and install.

Following the High Court judgment, Malatsi established an Analogue Switch-Off Acceleration Initiative to try and accelerate the rollout, targeting 226,741 of the 447,815 total.

“It will focus on accelerating execution of deliverables and tracking progress on the implementation of key enablers,” his department said.

“It is supported by the deputy director-general Dick Sono, the director-general, and the minister to hold entities accountable.”

It added that Sentech revised the installation plan to respond to the Analogue Switch-Off Acceleration Initiative. The department also listed the key enablers as follows:

Increase installer capacity and improve installation run rate

Decoder distribution and installation, including the depletion of stock held at South African Post Office warehouses

Registration of indigent households

The High Court ruling in March 2025 came after a legal application against the communications department from eMedia and organisations like Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS Coalition.

The parties launched their legal action to block the analogue switch-off deadline of 31 March 2025.

“The department, through senior counsel, is currently in negotiations with e.TV lawyers in order to settle the order out of court,” Malatsi’s department told Parliament.

The March 2025 ruling also interdicted Malatsi from ending dual illumination. Dual illumination is the simultaneous distribution of both analogue and digital broadcast signals, which stat signal distributor Sentech must bear.

Dual illumination is unaffordable

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

In an interview before the High Court ruling, Malatsi said the South African government could not afford to maintain analogue and digital broadcast signals.

Running the signals simultaneously has cost South Africa more than R1.2 billion since 2014, and could cost between R90 million and R167 million annually in the coming years.

Malatsi said his 31 March 2025 deadline was decided after considering two crucial factors, the first of which was that the project had been ongoing for years.

“In addition to that, there is a financial cost to maintaining both analogue and digital signals, which in technical terms is called dual illumination,” the minister said.

“The cost of that dual illumination since 2014 has been over R1.2 billion, and increasingly, the state does not have sufficient revenue to continue maintaining the signals.”

Malatsi’s department detailed annual dual illumination costs before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies in November 2024.

It said no funding had been allocated for dual illumination in 2024/25, which ended on 31 March 2025. At the time, it was estimated that dual illumination costs for the financial year could reach R167 million.

“The department and USAASA requested National Treasury to approve a reprioritisation of R140 million from USAF funds to cover the dual illumination shortfall for 2024/25,” it said in its presentation.

The table below shows South Africa’s annual dual illumination spending between 2014/15 and 2023/24.