South African rules kill access to global video streaming service

Global media streaming platform provider Plex has shut down its ad-supported Free Movies & TV offering in South Africa, citing content rating requirements.

While Plex declined to comment on the details, its statement to users about the shutdown suggests that the Film and Publications Board’s over R2.4-million fee for online distributors was a factor.

The Film and Publications Board (FPB) is a government-supported agency that sets age restrictions on entertainment media.

It gives parents information about the type of content a film or TV show contains. In addition to the usual violence (V), language (L), nudity (N), and sexual conduct (S) classifications, it offers several new warnings.

These include criminal techniques (CT), substance abuse (D), imitative acts and techniques (IAT), horror (H), prejudice (P), and sexual violence (SV).

Content providers may also voluntarily disclose blasphemy (B), and photo or pattern sensitivity, motion sickness and reactions to low-frequency sound (PPS).

“Unfortunately, due to recent local regulations relating to content rating requirements in South Africa, we will no longer be able to offer free streaming content in the country,” Plex stated.

“We are disappointed by this outcome and engaged closely with policymakers to try to avoid this step.”

Plex said the change would not affect users’ personal media libraries. However, free streaming and on-demand content were no longer available from 9 September 2025.

Plex is perhaps best known for its feature-rich media server product, which is aimed at more tech-savvy users who want to host and stream their own media.

The Plex Media Server includes functionality such as automatically matching locally-hosted content against online movie and TV show databases, enabling a Netflix-like user experience in its client applications.

In 2019, Plex launched an ad-supported streaming service for everyone with a Plex account. Plex Media Server users could also access the service from within their locally-hosted environment.

The company announced various high-profile partnerships over the years, including Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, Crackle, and BBC.

In recent years, Plex has focused on providing free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on its platform. It announced a deal for FAST channels with NBCUniversal in March 2025.

Its on-demand catalogue mainly comprised off-beat and older movies and TV shows, but also included classic Westerns, some Bruce Lee films, and holiday classics like It’s A Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol.

Inevitable outcome

FPB online distributor annual licensing fees for films and games Number of titles Films Serials 0–499 titles R352.51 per title R1,410.01 per season 500–999 titles R282.01 per title R1,128.02 per season 1,000+ titles R352.51 per title R902.41 per season Capped fee R2,447,373.82

MyBroadband previously warned that streaming services would consider abandoning a relatively small market like South Africa rather than pay the FPB’s high content classification fees for online distributors.

While large global providers like Netflix, Disney, Apple, and Google eventually bit the bullet and paid the FPB its nearly R2.5 million per year, several others have instead opted to pull the plug.

Several months ago, the FPB informed parliament that six online distributors closed in the country between March 2022 and October 2024 because their operating costs did not justify the size of the addressable market.

The FPB said competition, access to key content, data prices, access to advertisers, and creation of local content to compete with international and domestic players were among the reasons the platforms shut down.

According to the FPB, fourteen online distributors had valid online distribution agreements on their books, six of which registered between 2020 and 2021. Overall, there are 2,000 distributors registered in South Africa.

In 2017, the FPB introduced an annual licensing fee of R795,000 for online platforms to “self-classify” their content. This was most recently amended on 4 October 2024, as summarised in the table above.

The FPB’s former acting CEO, Makhosazana Lindhorst, explained to parliament that self-classification is the same as the agency assigning age restrictions, except distributors do it themselves.

She said they monitor distributors to ensure they are classifying correctly by taking quarterly samples.

“We take the movies that they have classified and test them to ensure that the age rating that is given is correct,” she said.

“If it’s wrongly classified, we retrain them and allow them to reclassify.” If they continue to classify incorrectly, the FPB will take enforcement action.

However, Lindhorst said this has not yet been necessary as all registered online distributors have complied with the classification guidelines.

FPB Amendment Act

Plex returns an internal server error (HTTP 500) when attempting to access its Free Movies & TV streaming service from South Africa

Netflix and others initially resisted paying the FPB’s “online distribution licensing fee”, with regulatory experts in the local ICT sector saying the agency was acting extra-legally.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the FPB Amendment Bill into law in 2022, clearing a path for the content classification agency to enact the fee.

The FPB Amendment Act was also known as the Internet Censorship Bill, but that is because of an entirely separate and poorly formed set of provisions, which effectively allows the FPB to police social media.

Previously asked about the six distributors that shuttered their South African operations, the FPB declined to provide their names.

An FPB spokesperson told MyBroadband that the agency was still seeking legal advice on whether it can disclose their names under the Protection of Personal Information Act.

While the FPB declined to disclose any names, BritBox was one prominent streaming platform that shut down its South African service in August 2024.

BritBox is operated by BBC Studios and iTV. The streaming service said it switched its focus to its more established global markets.

The FPB previously told MyBroadband that its licensing fees were not the reason online distributors pulled out of the country.

“The Film and Publication Board has updated its tariffs to accommodate new entrants in the industry and small distributors on the current tariffs,” the spokesperson said.

“Affordability for these distributors was not about the FPB tariffs, but rather due to competition and access to key content, data prices, access to advertisers, and creation of local content to compete with international and local players.”