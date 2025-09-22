Digital TV in South Africa is a dead duck

E-tv owner eMedia says digital terrestrial television (DTT) is a failed project. It says South Africa should consider direct-to-home (DTH) TV, which it says is more practical, scalable, and cost-effective.

This is revealed in its written submission to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on the draft DTT regulations.

“DTT has not achieved meaningful traction in South Africa and faces declining relevance internationally,” eMedia said.

“DTH offers a more practical, scalable, and cost-effective route to universal access, with the potential to integrate emerging technologies such as 5G broadcasting.”

Regarding the draft regulations, which are intended to replace the existing rules, eMedia said any amendments before the analogue switch-off has taken place are premature.

“In the context of the draft regulations and analogue switch-off, eMedia holds the view that the existing regulations are obsolete. eMedia says this as it views DTT as a failed project,” it said.

eMedia added that, recognising this and that there is no need for the analogue switch-off in the current technological environment, would enable them to focus on new technologies like DTH and 5G.

“The draft regulations are entirely focused on DTT as a platform. In this way, the draft regulations seem to ignore the current reality of how digital television is viewed in South Africa,” it said.

“The DTT platform has, in practice, been unsuccessful: uptake has been slow compared with DTH.”

It highlighted numerous ongoing problems with the analogue switch-off project, including low levels of government-subsidised set-top box (STB) registration and installation.

“The future of DTT remains uncertain and, in eMedia’s view, no longer viable,” the broadcaster said.

Regarding its claims surrounding STB registration and installation, the free-to-air broadcaster recommends that South Africans switch to Openview at their own cost.

“If your TV is still using an analogue signal, as in you are watching E-tv with an aerial antenna or bunny ears, you may have noticed your E-tv channel going fuzzy, snowy, or even disappearing completely,” it said in a recent article.

“To continue watching E-tv and many of your favourite free-to-air channels, you need to: Switch to Openview.”

This is somewhat concerning, considering the article does not mention how indigent households can get a government-subsidised STB. The Openview decoder costs R799, excluding installation.

eMedia prioritising commercial interests over the interests of the poor — Malatsi

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s minister of communications and digital technologies

The Pretoria High Court suspended the most recent analogue switch-off deadline, set for 31 March 2025, in late March this year.

The court interdicted communications minister Solly Malatsi from taking further steps to finalise the switch-off and end dual illumination.

Dual illumination is the simultaneous broadcasting of analogue and digital TV signals, which costs state-owned signal distributor Sentech significant sums every year.

At the same time, the SABC and eMedia complain that Sentech’s fees for broadcasting their terrestrial TV signal across South Africa are too high.

The legal challenge blocking the analogue switch-off had come from eMedia and organisations like Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS Coalition.

During the trial, Malatsi’s representation, led by Kennedy Tsatsawane, argued that eMedia wasn’t prioritising the interests of the poor, referencing broadcast messages similar to the Openview article mentioned above.

“E-tv is not necessarily litigating this case to protect the interests of the poor. It is litigating in its application to protect its own commercial interests,” said Tsatsawane.

He explained that broadcasters and Sentech had arranged to broadcast messages to TV sets nationwide, informing them of the analogue switch-off. He raised concerns over the message E-tv sent.

“The message which E-tv requested Sentech to broadcast through all television sets said E-tv analogue service will not be available in your area,” said Tsatsawane.

“Then it said: to continue enjoying your favourite TV shows and get many more entertaining channels, get an Openview decoder from a retailer near you.”

He explained that the state had sponsored STBs for indigent households, adding that the Openview decoder is specific to eMedia’s satellite TV service and comes at a cost.

“There’s absolutely no explanation for it and that is why we say it is about their own commercial interests more than the poorest of the poor,” added Tsatsawane.

He questioned why the broadcaster didn’t provide further instructions for viewers who could not afford the Openview decoder.