New CEO for MultiChoice Group

Canal+ and MultiChoice Group have announced that the mandatory takeover offer has become unconditional, with all necessary regulatory conditions complete.

The French media conglomerate is now in effective control of MultiChoice and will start the integration process.

It has also announced several executive and board changes, including a new CEO, CFO, and chairman. David Mignot will be CEO of the Canal+ African operations, which includes the MultiChoice Group.

Nicolas Dandoy will be CFO, while Canal+ group CEO Maxime Saada will be the executive chairman of the new integrated company.

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group’s outgoing CEO, will remain on as chairman of Canal+’s African operations. Timothy Jacobs, the outgoing CFO, will hold a senior position in the combined group’s finance department.

“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.

It said the new board will oversee a renewed commercial drive in pursuit of sustainable growth and includes a majority of independent directors.

“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” the company said.

Most of the new MultiChoice board previously served as independent non-executive directors of the group, and will continue in that capacity.

The new directors, namely Maxime Saada, David Mignot, Nicolas Dandoy, and Jacques du Puy, were appointed in accordance with the MultiChoice Group memorandum of incorporation, effective today.

“The remaining members of the previous board, Calvo Mawela, Timothy Jacobs, Christine Sabwa, Dr Fatai Sanusi, and Andrea Zappia, resigned with effect from Monday, 22 September 2025,” said Canal+.

“Canal+ and MCG express their deep appreciation for the vital role they played in building the company and for their leadership, alongside the rest of the board, in securing this transformative transaction.”

Effective today, the MultiChoice group board comprises the following members:

Director Capacity Maxime Saada (Chair) executive Elias Masilela (Lead Independent Director) independent non-executive David Mignot (Chief Executive Officer) executive Nicolas Dandoy (Chief Financial Officer) executive Kgomotso Moroka independent non-executive Louisa Stephens independent non-executive Deborah Klein independent non-executive James du Preez independent non-executive Jacques du Puy executive

Canal+ takes control of MultiChoice

As of the close of business on 19 September 2025, Canal+ directly owns 200,030,591 (46.0%) of MultiChoice’s shares, excluding treasury shares.

“In addition, acceptances in respect of a further 9,767,641 (2.2%) of MCG shares (excluding treasury shares) have already been tendered to Canal+. Canal+ is therefore in effective control of MultiChoice.”

All the shares which are still to be tendered into the Canal+ Offer, which is now unconditional, will further increase Canal+’s shareholding in MCG.

“The acquisition of MCG by Canal+ marks the largest transaction ever undertaken by Canal+, cementing the combined Group’s position as a global media and entertainment company,” the companies said.

The combined Group will serve more than 40 million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, supported by a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.

In South Africa, Canal+ and the company have committed to a robust package of public interest measures.

These include supporting firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons and small, micro and medium enterprises in the South African audio-visual sector.

It will also maintain funding for local general entertainment and sports content produced by South African creators.

The integration of MultiChoice and Canal+ will now begin. Canal+ said it would provide a strategic update about its detailed plans during the first quarter of 2026.

“For MultiChoice customers, all subscription and billing arrangements will remain the same,” the companies assured.