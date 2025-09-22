End of MultiChoice as you know it

As of Monday, 22 September, French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+ is in control of MultiChoice Group and has replaced the broadcaster’s top management with its own people.

This comes after the last suspensive conditions of its mandatory takeover transaction were met, making its offer unconditional.

Canal+ was compelled to make an offer to acquire MultiChoice in early 2024 after it exceeded the 35% shareholding threshold in the South African Companies Act.

It bought its first 6.5% stake in MultiChoice in October 2020, steadily increasing its shareholding over several years until it crossed the mandatory offer threshold.

After negotiations with the MultiChoice board and a dispute with the Takeover Regulation Panel, Canal+ offered R125 per share for all stock it did not already own, valuing the company at R55 billion.

Canal+ continued buying MultiChoice shares during this process, announcing on Monday, 22 September 2025, that it directly owns 200,030,591 (46.0%) of MultiChoice’s shares, excluding treasury shares.

“In addition, acceptances in respect of a further 9,767,641 (2.2%) of MCG shares (excluding treasury shares) have already been tendered to Canal+,” the companies said.

The first major change announced was the replacement of MultiChoice’s group CEO and CFO with Canal+ executives.

David Mignot and Nicolas Dandoy will be the new CEO and CFO, respectively, of the Canal+ African operations, which includes the MultiChoice Group.

They replace Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs, who will remain at the company in different roles. Mawela will be chairman of Canal+ Africa, while Jacobs will hold a senior position in the combined group’s finance department.

Canal+ said the acquisition of MultiChoice was its largest transaction ever. The combined company will serve over 40 million subscribers in nearly 70 countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

In South Africa, Canal+ and MultiChoice have committed to a robust package of public interest measures.

These include supporting firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons and small, micro and medium enterprises in the South African audio-visual sector.

It will also maintain funding for local general entertainment and sports content produced by South African creators.

DStv, SuperSport, and Showmax

Asked what this would mean for MultiChoice’s well-known brands like DStv, SuperSport, and Showmax during a call with journalists on Monday, Mignot said they were “very sensitive and careful about brands”.

Mignot acknowledged that SuperSport was an “incredible brand that MultiChoice has built” within the territories it operates and beyond.

Neither Mignot nor Canal+ group CEO Maxime Saada would comment on whether they would consider spinning SuperSport out into a stand-alone package.

They said the assessment of key brands, including SuperSport, will be part of the detailed due diligence work, starting immediately.

Canal+ will provide a strategic update about its detailed plans during the first quarter of 2026. “For MultiChoice customers, all subscription and billing arrangements will remain the same,” it assured.

Regarding MultiChoice’s joint venture with Comcast’s NBCUniversal with streaming platform Showmax, Saada explained that they only know what is public about Showmax.

“We do not know the details of the transaction, the economics, or the investments,” he said.

However, he also indicated that Showmax being a partnership with NBCUniversal was not a deal-breaker, as Canal+ had an existing relationship with Comcast.

Saada said Comcast is an “essential partner” not only of MultiChoice but also of Canal+, noting they have a “very strong and long-lasting relationship” with the group.

Leadership changes

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO

In addition to Mignot and Dandoy replacing Mawela and Jacobs, Canal+ also announced several changes to the board of directors, notably that Saada would be chairman of MultiChoice Group.

“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.

It said the new board, which includes a majority of independent directors, will oversee a renewed commercial drive in pursuit of sustainable growth.

Most of the new MultiChoice board previously served as independent non-executive directors of the group, and will continue in that capacity.

These include Elias Masilela, who is lead independent director, Adv Kgomotso Moroka, Louisa Stephens, Deborah Klein, and James du Preez.

The remaining members of the previous board, namely Mawela, Jacobs, Christine Sabwa, Dr Fatai Sanusi, and Andrea Zappia, resigned with immediate effect.

In addition, a general meeting of MultiChoice shareholders will be convened in the coming weeks to vote on proposals to elect Anant Singh, Amandine Ferre, and Mireille Kabamba as new directors.

“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” Canal+ said.