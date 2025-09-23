Major streaming service launching two live sports channels in South Africa

The Walt Disney Company’s streaming platform, Disney+, has announced plans to add two ESPN Africa channels to its South African catalogue on 2 October 2025.

ESPN Africa says this will give subscribers access to two 24-hour linear ESPN channels covering live and studio sports programming from the United States and around the world.

All Disney+ Premium and Mobile plan customers with an over-18 content rating in South Africa will gain access to the channels.

“In addition to Disney+ in South Africa, ESPN will remain available on MultiChoice’s DStv and StarTimes across Africa,” says ESPN.

On ESPN, content to look forward to includes the National Rugby League in Australia, Aussie Rules football, and the Springbok-packed Japanese Rugby League.

Soccer fans can look forward to European Football, Scottish Professional Football League, English Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, German Football Association Cup, and Saudi Pro League content.

ESPN 2 carries major sports events from the US, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), and National Hockey League (NHL).

“Both ESPN channels also broadcast studio shows capturing the latest news and analysis from across American sports and football, including ESPN FC, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, and SportsCenter,” says ESPN.

It will also offer popular documentaries and original programming, including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

Diego Londono, senior vice president and general manager for networks and sports at the Walt Disney Company’s EMEA region, says the additions are part of Disney’s commitment to providing its customers with leading sports content.

“The launch of the ESPN Africa linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa reflects our strategy to reach sports fans across multiple platforms and connect with new audiences,” says Londono.

The Walt Disney Company Africa’s sports director, Kyle de Klerk, says ESPN’s content will provide Disney+ customers access to historic and live sports programming from iconic leagues worldwide.

The ESPN Africa linear channels will join Disney+’s extensive catalogue from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios.

Big changes coming to Disney+ in South Africa

Disney has big plans to fully integrate Hulu into the Disney+ platform, alongside numerous other improvements.

The change, announced during Disney’s Q3 earnings call in early August 2025, will see Hulu replace the Star tile on the Disney+ platform in markets like South Africa.

“Today, we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” said Disney.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-calibre brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, and industry-leading live sports.”

According to Disney, the integration will create a truly differentiated streaming offering, giving subscribers more choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalisation features.

“Hulu will also become a global general entertainment brand, and in the fall, it will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally,” said Disney.

“Work is already underway to continue enhancing our technology, and over the coming months, we will be implementing numerous improvements within the Disney+ app.”

The company says the change will establish a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app experience that will be made available to customers at some stage in 2026.

A Disney spokesperson told MyBroadband that it couldn’t provide exact impact or timelines yet.

“As a first step to prepare for our unified app experience, we will make Hulu our general entertainment brand globally,” they said.

“This means on Disney+ in international markets, the Star tile will change to Hulu, and all of our general entertainment titles in those international markets will live under Hulu branding.”