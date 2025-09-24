Good news about DStv in South Africa

Canal+ CEO and new MultiChoice chairman Maxime Saada said DStv subscribers can expect the best content on the planet and the best service levels following the company’s acquisition of MultiChoice.

This includes licensing content from American companies, while continuing to invest aggressively in local general entertainment and sports content.

“We want to make it as convenient, as pleasant, as possible as a user experience for our subscribers to access all this great content,” Saada said during a recent media call.

“From American companies, from companies all over the world, as well as the local sports and general entertainment content.”

As of Monday, 22 September, French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+ is in control of MultiChoice Group. There has been a shakeup of the top leadership, with Canal+ appointing a new CEO and CFO.

Two Canal+ executives, David Mignot and Nicolas Dandoy, will be the new CEO and CFO of the Canal+ African operations, which includes the MultiChoice Group.

They replace Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs, who will remain at the company in different roles. Mawela will be chairman of Canal+ Africa, while Jacobs will hold a senior position in the combined group’s finance department.

This comes after the last suspensive conditions of Canal+’s mandatory takeover transaction were met, making its offer unconditional.

Canal+ was compelled to make an offer to acquire MultiChoice in early 2024 after it exceeded the 35% shareholding threshold in the South African Companies Act.

It bought its first 6.5% stake in MultiChoice in October 2020, steadily increasing its shareholding over several years until it crossed the mandatory offer threshold.

After negotiations with the MultiChoice board and a dispute with the Takeover Regulation Panel, Canal+ offered R125 per share for all stock it did not already own, valuing the company at R55 billion.

Canal+ continued buying MultiChoice shares during this process, announcing on Monday, 22 September 2025, that it directly owns 200,030,591 (46.0%) of MultiChoice’s shares, excluding treasury shares.

Together with the number of shares from investors who have accepted its offer, Canal+ now controls MultiChoice.

Following the leadership changes, Canal+ moved quickly to assure subscribers and the public that MultiChoice’s services on the continent would not undergo any immediate, sudden alterations.

MultiChoice’s key brands like DStv, Showmax, and SuperSport will remain for now, with Mignon saying they were “very sensitive and careful about brands”.

Only after thoroughly reviewing all aspects of the MultiChoice business now that the deal has gone through, will Canal+ decide on a strategy for integrating the two companies.

Canal+ will provide a strategic update about its detailed plans during the first quarter of 2026. “For MultiChoice customers, all subscription and billing arrangements will remain the same,” it assured.

Investment in local content

Shaka Ilembe is one of MultiChoice’s top locally-produced shows.

Saada also said the takeover would not mean reduced investment in local content production in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

Besides agreeing to a set of public interest conditions with South Africa’s competition authorities, Saada said Canal+ considers local content production a key part of its strategy.

“We believe one of our competitive advantages will be about producing the best local content by investing more financial resources,” Saada said.

“We believe is the key, because the stories are there in Africa. The talent is there in Africa. What is sometimes lacking are the resources.”

Saada said that MultiChoice and Canal+ have proven that whenever local content is produced to world-class standards, it shines not only in Africa, but travels very well globally.

“So this is the way going forward. The two companies produce a lot of content, and we will make sure that we double down on investing locally, whether there are public interest commitments or not.”

Strong in the face of headwinds

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO

Further commenting on the deal, Saada said MultiChoice has faced numerous headwinds in recent years, including macroeconomic challenges, load-shedding, high inflation and interest rates, and currency devaluations.

Despite these challenges, MultiChoice maintained its position as the undisputed leader in the African audiovisual entertainment market.

He said MultiChoice has built up impressive assets, including content production, sporting rights and partnerships.

“What we are going to do is to combine these forces with those of Canal+ to bring the best of both worlds to Africa,” he said.

“We are going to do that all across Africa as the new company will serve more than 40 million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia.”

He added that the new company will have 17,000 employees, with over half of them based in Africa.

Saada said that Mignot will ensure that the value proposition is improved and enhanced before the end of the year.

Growing subscribers through affordable packages

Saada said MultiChoice and Canal+ are already leaders in content production and sports and will focus on bringing this content to consumers at an affordable price.

“This will be necessary for us to grow. The way forward is to grow and to expand the customer base,” he said.

To achieve this, he said, the new company must have a full spectrum of products, from high-end to more accessible offerings.

He said that although companies like Disney+ and Netflix are large and well-funded competitors, they are also partners to Canal+ and MultiChoice.

These United States giants have content partnerships with Canal+, MultiChoice, or both, and these relationships will continue.

“Canal+ has positioned itself as a super aggregator, which aggregates Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and HBO Max into its own platform,” he said.

“We have rolled out these agreements, which include Netflix in French-speaking Africa. We will continue this strategy.”

He said they intend to make the strength of companies like Netflix and Apple TV+ their strength and make all this content accessible to their users.

Saada added that they will differentiate themselves from global players by investing in local content, including series, movies, documentaries, and sports.

“This is a key area for us and a key differentiating factor going forward. We are an African voice which is different from the Americans,” he said.