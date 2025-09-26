MultiChoice owner announces new leadership team

Canal+ has announced its new leadership team for Africa, following its mandatory takeover of DStv owner MultiChoice.

The company has appointed Calvo Mawela, the outgoing CEO of MultiChoice, as chairman of Canal+ Africa. Canal+ Africa now includes the MultiChoice Group and the whole of Africa, including French-speaking regions.

“The newly formed top management team is drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with Canal+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives,” it said in a statement.

The company also previously announced that David Mignot had been appointed CEO of the new combined entity, alongside several other leadership appointments.

“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.

The company said the board will oversee a renewed commercial drive to pursue sustainable growth, and includes a majority of independent directors.

“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” the company said.

Mignot congratulated the new management team. “We have an incredible Africa leadership team that has an exceptional track record across the continent and within the global group,” he said.

“Working together, we will deliver growth across the continent by telling unique, high-quality African stories, bringing great international content to our subscribers and leveraging our scale across the global company.”

He added that the management team represents seven nationalities and has the diversity, knowledge, and networks to deliver best-in-class services and content for the company’s subscribers.

Canal+ says the new leadership will operate as a single management team covering the entire African continent, split across three divisions.

These include operations, which span TV and fibre activities, content, and corporate functions.

The table below lists new management appointments at Canal+ Africa. In addition to those listed below, Steven Bundlender and Timothy Jacobs will each hold a senior position in the combined group.

“Steven will be managing legal affairs for English-speaking African countries and Timothy will be managing synergies in the Finance department,” said Canal+.

Individual Position David Mignot CEO, Africa Nicolas Dandoy CFO, Africa Aziz Diallo CEO, PayTV French-speaking Africa Byron du Plessis CEO, PayTV South Africa Fhulufhelo “Fhulu” Badugela, CEO, PayTV Rest of Africa Jean-François Duboy, CEO, GVA Hennie Visser Director, Business Operations, Africa Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee CEO, Advertising and Media Sales, Africa Fabrice Faux Director, Content, Sport and General Entertainment French-speaking Africa Nomsa Phillso Director, Content, General Entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Rendani Ramovha Director, Content, Sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Clément Hellich-Praquin General Secretary, Africa Jean-Christophe Ramos Director, Public Affairs French-speaking Africa Keabetswe Modimoeng Director, Public Affairs English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Michel Sibony Chief Value Officer, Africa Karim Bouzid Director, Integration, Africa Hala Saab Director, Brand and Communications, Africa Sabelo Mawali Chief Technology Officer, Africa Tshepi Malatjie Director, Human Resources, Africa

Calvo Mawela, outgoing MultiChoice CEO and Canal+ Africa chairman

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO