MultiChoice owner announces new leadership team
Canal+ has announced its new leadership team for Africa, following its mandatory takeover of DStv owner MultiChoice.
The company has appointed Calvo Mawela, the outgoing CEO of MultiChoice, as chairman of Canal+ Africa. Canal+ Africa now includes the MultiChoice Group and the whole of Africa, including French-speaking regions.
“The newly formed top management team is drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with Canal+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives,” it said in a statement.
The company also previously announced that David Mignot had been appointed CEO of the new combined entity, alongside several other leadership appointments.
“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.
The company said the board will oversee a renewed commercial drive to pursue sustainable growth, and includes a majority of independent directors.
“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” the company said.
Mignot congratulated the new management team. “We have an incredible Africa leadership team that has an exceptional track record across the continent and within the global group,” he said.
“Working together, we will deliver growth across the continent by telling unique, high-quality African stories, bringing great international content to our subscribers and leveraging our scale across the global company.”
He added that the management team represents seven nationalities and has the diversity, knowledge, and networks to deliver best-in-class services and content for the company’s subscribers.
Canal+ says the new leadership will operate as a single management team covering the entire African continent, split across three divisions.
These include operations, which span TV and fibre activities, content, and corporate functions.
The table below lists new management appointments at Canal+ Africa. In addition to those listed below, Steven Bundlender and Timothy Jacobs will each hold a senior position in the combined group.
“Steven will be managing legal affairs for English-speaking African countries and Timothy will be managing synergies in the Finance department,” said Canal+.
|Individual
|Position
|David Mignot
|CEO, Africa
|Nicolas Dandoy
|CFO, Africa
|Aziz Diallo
|CEO, PayTV French-speaking Africa
|Byron du Plessis
|CEO, PayTV South Africa
|Fhulufhelo “Fhulu” Badugela,
|CEO, PayTV Rest of Africa
|Jean-François Duboy,
|CEO, GVA
|Hennie Visser
|Director, Business Operations, Africa
|Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee
|CEO, Advertising and Media Sales, Africa
|Fabrice Faux
|Director, Content, Sport and General Entertainment French-speaking Africa
|Nomsa Phillso
|Director, Content, General Entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
|Rendani Ramovha
|Director, Content, Sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
|Clément Hellich-Praquin
|General Secretary, Africa
|Jean-Christophe Ramos
|Director, Public Affairs French-speaking Africa
|Keabetswe Modimoeng
|Director, Public Affairs English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
|Michel Sibony
|Chief Value Officer, Africa
|Karim Bouzid
|Director, Integration, Africa
|Hala Saab
|Director, Brand and Communications, Africa
|Sabelo Mawali
|Chief Technology Officer, Africa
|Tshepi Malatjie
|Director, Human Resources, Africa