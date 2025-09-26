Broadcasting26.09.2025

MultiChoice owner announces new leadership team

By

Canal+ has announced its new leadership team for Africa, following its mandatory takeover of DStv owner MultiChoice.

The company has appointed Calvo Mawela, the outgoing CEO of MultiChoice, as chairman of Canal+ Africa. Canal+ Africa now includes the MultiChoice Group and the whole of Africa, including French-speaking regions.

“The newly formed top management team is drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with Canal+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives,” it said in a statement.

The company also previously announced that David Mignot had been appointed CEO of the new combined entity, alongside several other leadership appointments.

“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.

The company said the board will oversee a renewed commercial drive to pursue sustainable growth, and includes a majority of independent directors.

“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” the company said.

Mignot congratulated the new management team. “We have an incredible Africa leadership team that has an exceptional track record across the continent and within the global group,” he said.

“Working together, we will deliver growth across the continent by telling unique, high-quality African stories, bringing great international content to our subscribers and leveraging our scale across the global company.”

He added that the management team represents seven nationalities and has the diversity, knowledge, and networks to deliver best-in-class services and content for the company’s subscribers.

Canal+ says the new leadership will operate as a single management team covering the entire African continent, split across three divisions.

These include operations, which span TV and fibre activities, content, and corporate functions.

The table below lists new management appointments at Canal+ Africa. In addition to those listed below, Steven Bundlender and Timothy Jacobs will each hold a senior position in the combined group.

“Steven will be managing legal affairs for English-speaking African countries and Timothy will be managing synergies in the Finance department,” said Canal+.

IndividualPosition
David MignotCEO, Africa
Nicolas DandoyCFO, Africa
Aziz DialloCEO, PayTV French-speaking Africa
Byron du PlessisCEO, PayTV South Africa
Fhulufhelo “Fhulu” Badugela,CEO, PayTV Rest of Africa
Jean-François Duboy,CEO, GVA
Hennie VisserDirector, Business Operations, Africa
Fahmeeda Cassim-SurteeCEO, Advertising and Media Sales, Africa
Fabrice FauxDirector, Content, Sport and General Entertainment French-speaking Africa
Nomsa PhillsoDirector, Content, General Entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
Rendani RamovhaDirector, Content, Sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
Clément Hellich-PraquinGeneral Secretary, Africa
Jean-Christophe RamosDirector, Public Affairs French-speaking Africa
Keabetswe ModimoengDirector, Public Affairs English and Portuguese-speaking Africa
Michel SibonyChief Value Officer, Africa
Karim BouzidDirector, Integration, Africa
Hala SaabDirector, Brand and Communications, Africa
Sabelo MawaliChief Technology Officer, Africa
Tshepi MalatjieDirector, Human Resources, Africa
Calvo Mawela, outgoing MultiChoice CEO and Canal+ Africa chairman
David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO
Byron du Plessis, former MultiChoice South Africa CEO and new Canal+ Africa CEO for PayTV South Africa
Show comments
Forum discussion

Latest news

More news

Trending news

Poll

Which bank do you use for your day-to-day transactions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter