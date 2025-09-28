Good news for people with DStv in South Africa

MultiChoice customers can expect a slew of new content through the company’s takeover by French media giant Canal+, which has the biggest library of European content and carries thousands of movies.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot told the Sunday Times that customers should expect the companies to combine their catalogues.

“MultiChoice content is incredible. We will have the ability to use the strengths of the two groups,” he said.

“So customers can expect all that is available at Canal+. We have the biggest library of European content, including a lot of American content … like 9,000 movies.”

Mignot said Canal+ creates 4,000 hours of African content in up to 15 languages each year, which customers will be able to access in addition to MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of local content produced annually.

“Combined, we will roughly provide 10,000 hours per year in 20 to 35 languages,” he said.

“So, in a 10- to 15-year period, we are building up a catalogue of more than 100,000 to 150,000 hours, and then we will be able to make that content travel.”

Mignot said the end result will be a catalogue of content that can be provided to a larger audience through dubbing and rescripting, providing a “fantastic competitive advantage”.

The CEO also said the company was reviewing the viability of maintaining three over-the-top (OTT) streaming services: Showmax, DStv Stream, and its own OTT service.

Groupe Canal+ has controlled the MultiChoice Group since Monday, 22 September 2025, and the company has already replaced some of the broadcaster’s top management with its own executives.

Its control over the broadcaster comes after the companies met the last suspensive conditions of its mandatory takeover transaction, making Canal+’s offer unconditional.

The French media conglomerate was compelled to offer to acquire MultiChoice in early 2024, after exceeding the 35% shareholding threshold specified in the South African Companies Act.

Canal+ bought its first 6.5% stake in the broadcaster in October 2020, and steadily increased its shareholding until it crossed the mandatory offer threshold.

Following negotiations with the MultiChoice board and a dispute with the Takeover Regulation Panel, Canal+ offered MultiChoice R125 per share of stock it didn’t already own, valuing the broadcaster at R55 billion.

Canal+ continued buying MultiChoice shares during this process, and by Monday, 22 September 2025, it directly held 200,030,591 (46.0%) of MultiChoice’s shares, excluding treasury shares.

“In addition, acceptances in respect of a further 9,767,641 (2.2%) of MCG shares (excluding treasury shares) have already been tendered to Canal+. Canal+ is therefore in effective control of MultiChoice,” it stated.

Leadership shake-up

Maxime Saada, Canal+ CEO and chair, and MultiChoice Group chair

Canal+ announced two significant leadership changes shortly after taking control of the MultiChoice Group, replacing the CEO and CFO with Canal+ executives.

Mignot took on the role of CEO of Canal+ Africa, which includes the MultiChoice Group, and Nicolas Dandoy is Canal+ Africa’s CFO.

They replaced MultiChoice Group CEO and CFO Calvo Mawela and Tim Jacobs, who remain at the company in different roles.

Mawela is the chairman of Canal+ Africa, while Jacobs holds a senior position in the combined group’s finance department, responsible for managing synergies within the department.

In addition to Mignot and Dandoy replacing Mawela and Jacobs, Canal+ also announced several changes to the board of directors, notably appointing Canal+ CEO and chair Maxime Saada as MultiChoice Group chair.

“The MultiChoice board has made certain changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence,” Canal+ said.

It added that the new board, comprising a majority of independent directors, will oversee a renewed commercial drive pursuing sustainable growth.

Most of the MultiChoice board previously served as independent non-executive directors of the group. They will continue in that capacity.

The companies will convene a general meeting of MultiChoice shareholders in the coming weeks to vote on proposals to appoint Anant Singh, Amandine Ferre, and Mireille Kabamba as new directors.

“The new board has been constituted to ensure stability through the transition while seeking to introduce fresh skills and international expertise,” Canal+ said.

Canal+ announced its new leadership team for its African operations on Friday, 26 September 2025, revealing that former MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis would remain in a similar role.

“The newly formed top management team is drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with Canal+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives,” they said.

The new management appointments at Canal+ Africa are listed in the table below. In addition to these, Steven Budlender will hold a senior position in the combined group.

Budlender will be tasked with managing legal affairs for English-speaking African countries.