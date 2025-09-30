Ex-SABC executives ordered to pay back Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s R11-million “success fee”

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) could recover over R11 million paid to former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

City Press reports that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a court ruling in its case against three former executives who paid the money to Motsoeneng and Motesoeneng himself.

In September 2016, the executives — Mbulaheni Maguvhe, Ndivhoniswani Tshidzumba, and Maleshane Raphela — approved “success” payments to Motsoeneng for allegedly securing over R1 billion for the SABC.

The ruling, handed down by Johannesburg High Court Judge Allyson Crutchfield on Monday, 29 September 2025, enables it to pursue asset forfeiture methods to recover the funds.

“The SIU applied to court for the recovery of the funds, first from Motsoeneng, but he appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which dismissed his application,” the SIU said.

“The debt, including interest, came to approximately R18 million. Again, he appealed, but when, on 18 September last year, the Constitutional Court declined to hear the appeal, Motsoeneng’s avenues to escape paying were closed.”

In its statement, the SIU said it had also seized the former chief operating officer’s R6.4-million pension. However, this wasn’t enough to repay the debt.

Crutchfield ruled that former executives Maguvhe, Tshidzumba, and Raphela are jointly and severally liable to pay more than R11.5 million.

“They are ordered to pay the Special Investigating Unit the amount of R11,508,549.12, together with interest in a tempore morae from the date of service of summons to the date of payment,” she ruled.

The former executives were also ordered to cover the SIU’s legal costs, including the cost of counsel.

Motsoeneng was paid the R11.5-million “success fee” by the SABC board for securing a deal with MultiChoice, enabling the public broadcaster to air archive footage on DStv.

Stakeholders immediately questioned the deal, while Motsoeneng’s opponents also challenged the move.

The SABC and the SIU approached the courts seeking to review and set aside the board’s decision to pay Motsoeneng the R11.5 million success fee.

Fired for causing irreparable damage to the SABC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The SABC dismissed Motsoeneng in June 2017, following the recommendation from a disciplinary committee. The former chief operating officer had been charged with bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

He also faced charges of causing irreparable damage to the broadcaster following his press briefing in April 2017, where he defended his “90% local” policy.

Motsoeneng had also criticised the parliamentary ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the former board and interim board member Krish Naidoo.

Following the disciplinary committee’s finding, the former chief operating officer described the interim SABC board as being “a useless bunch” and “unemployable”.

Following his dismissal, then-SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu stated that the decision proved the SABC’s processes were both procedurally and substantively fair.

“This is testimony of the effectiveness of the strategies that the SABC is embarking on to restore the credibility and integrity of the corporation,” Momodu said.

Motsoeneng went on an hour-long tirade against the SABC’s interim board during his April 2017 media briefing.

Former DA spokesperson on communications Phumzile van Damme said the press conference was grounds for his dismissal because he violated the SABC Code of Conduct.

The SABC’s disciplinary code lists misconduct as grounds for summary dismissal if an employee deliberately causes adverse reporting of SABC affairs in the media.

“The interim board must now promptly terminate his employment and rid the SABC of the man responsible for the deep institutional rot at the public broadcaster,” said Van Damme.

She described him as an employee without a portfolio who drew a salary of R350,000 per month for sitting at home.