All the changes coming to Disney+ in South Africa

The Walt Disney Company has announced its Star general entertainment brand will be renamed to Hulu on its Disney+ app for international markets, including South Africa, from 8 October 2025.

The entertainment giant has also provided details about upcoming new features that form part of broader improvements and the unification of the Disney+ and Hulu platforms.

In countries where Hulu is not available — including South Africa — much of Hulu’s content was already offered under the Star brand.

In these countries, the Star tile on the Disney+ home page will change to Hulu on 8 October 2025, joining the five other brand tiles — Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

In-content branding for titles will also change from Star Original to Hulu Original. However, all content will remain the same as what’s available under the current Star brand.

“Customers will still have access to all their favourite shows: High Potential, Only Murders in the Building, Alien: Earth, A Thousand Blows, Rivals, Flintoff, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family and many more,” Disney said.

New titles coming to the Hulu section include All’s Fair, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, A Thousand Blows Season 2.

Disney said that the change was preparation for a fully integrated unified app experience next year as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage “and beyond”.

“This includes a series of design and navigation enhancements rolling out over the coming weeks and months — offering a more dynamic and intuitive experience,” the company said.

Disney also provided an early look at the changes coming to its international app. Firstly, the homepage’s design will be mordernised and more intuitive.

“This includes a new video display in the Hero carousel and a more dynamic brand row, showcasing the latest titles from each brand,” Disney said. “We’ve also updated our content sets to showcase more cinematic poster-style artwork.”

New horizontal bar and recommendation algorithm

Screenshot Screenshot

The homepage will also have a new horizontal navigation bar at the top, featuring tabs for For You, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. The company said that this will make the user experience more intuitive.

“It’s the new homebase for recommended viewing, powered by an updated algorithm that learns user preferences over time,” Disney said.

The main vertical navigation tab will also get a new Live hub for access to live news, sports, and events, as well as 24/7 streams. The company recently added two ESPN Africa linear channels to its local app.

In addition to simpler navigation and UX design, Disney said it will implement a new personalised video algorithm that will learn and improve over time and make profiles more prominent across the UI.

“This will power our recommendation and personalisation engine for the content we surface to users across all touchpoints on the platform, especially in the all-new ‘For You’ tab,” the company said.

“To ensure users are watching in their own profile, we’ll make Profiles more prominent across the UI. From here, users will find titles personally recommended for them based on their unique viewing habits.”

Disney said its streaming app would also be updated with new features, including widgets on iOS.

“In the year ahead, we’re looking forward to introducing mobile-first and mobile-exclusive experiences that will expand our reach and engage with new audiences,” Disney said.

These enhancements are just the beginning, with additional updates planned in the lead-up to the launch of a unified app experience next year.

Disney plans to launch a fully unified Disney+ and Hulu app in early 2026. It is unclear whether this change will mean that its app in major markets like the US will also become available locally.

South Africa and several countries outside Disney’s primary markets have a Hotstar-developed version of the app from India.

Some users have criticised this app for its lack of features compared to the Disney+ experience in its home country.