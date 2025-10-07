The new man behind TV licence fees at the SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) appointed Enver Groenewald as its chief commercial officer on 1 October 2025. He will oversee the broadcaster’s TV licence fee collection.

While overseeing TV licence fee collection is just one of his roles, TV licence holders in South Africa have a history of avoiding payment, making Groenewald’s task ahead of him challenging.

The announcement also marks the introduction of the chief commercial officer role at the SABC, which will replace the group executive role for the sales portfolio.

“Groenewald will oversee not only advertising and sponsorship sales, but also television licence fee collections, alternative revenue streams, partnerships, and new commercial opportunities,” it said.

“This consolidated mandate ensures a holistic approach to driving revenue growth and future-fit business practices that can secure the SABC’s role as a sustainable public broadcaster.”

Groenewald holds extensive experience in media, advertising, classical marketing, and digital transformation in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

He joins the public broadcaster after an almost four-year stint at Reputations Capital, where he served as the company’s CEO.

“I am honoured to join the SABC at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Groenewald.

“I look forward to working with the team to unlock the full commercial potential of the SABC and to help secure its sustainability for the future.”

Groenewald completed his schooling in the Western Cape, where he attended and matriculated from the Harold Cressy High School in Cape Town.

He later enrolled at the Institute of Banking, where he completed a diploma in bank credit management in 1999.

Groenewald began studying at the University of Cape Town in 2000, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree, specialising in business administration and management.

After completing his degree in 2002, he enrolled at the AAA School of Advertising and earned his higher diploma in integrated marketing communication the following year.

Combining work and study

Before enrolling at the University of Cape Town, Groenewald took on the role of head of corporate advertising at Sanlam.

He remained in the position while completing his studies and was responsible for leading the brand repositioning strategy and project implementation teams for Sanlam Group.

He also oversaw the repositioning of Sanlam’s distribution channel brands and national micro-marketing departments, which serviced more than 2,500 agents.

In 2002, Groenewald became a business director at Ogilvy & Mather South Africa. He was responsible for revenue generation and management, as well as leading account management teams for blue-chip brands.

These included Old Mutual, Sasko, SAB, the City of Cape Town, Sunday Times, and the Sowetan. He was also responsible for driving new business acquisitions and leading pitch teams.

Groenewald held several senior roles in the media industry between his departure from Ogilvy & Mather in 2005 and his joining of Unilever in 2015.

These positions included general manager at the Times Media Group, CEO of Ochre Media, executive chairman of Brandsphere Holdings, and CEO of Interbrand’s South African business.

Groenewald became CCM director at Unilever Africa in May 2015, where he was responsible for driving channel and content investment strategies and innovation for Unilever’s various businesses in Africa.

He assumed the role of director for media, marketing, and enterprise digital transformation at Unilever Africa in August 2018.

He took on the responsibilities of leading the consumer engagement, marketing function optimisation, and digital disruption portfolio for the company’s African businesses.

Groenewald left Unilever in September 2020, taking on the role of group CEO at Oglivy South Africa. He remained in the position until February 2022.

It was around this time that he became CEO of Reputations Capital — the role he was in before joining the SABC.

SABC TV licence headache

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies recently appointed a service provider to develop a sustainable funding model for the SABC, which could include the scrapping of TV licences.

While the public broadcaster generates most of its revenue from advertising, TV licence fees are also meant to significantly contribute to its income.

However, South Africans have increasingly avoided paying the TV licence fees in recent years, with avoidance rates reaching new heights in the 2023/24 financial year.

Its financial results for the year revealed that 86% of TV licence holders didn’t pay their fees, meaning the public broadcaster missed out on a lot of potential revenue.

Its TV licence billing for the year amounted to nearly R5 billion, but because only 14% of holders paid, it only collected R741.2 million. It lost out on R4.3 billion in TV licence revenue.

Moreover, these figures only include TV licence holders who refused to pay. It doesn’t count households that should have a TV licence but don’t.

Considering the SABC reported a net operating loss of R192 million, improved collection would have done wonders for its profitability. However, avoidance has only increased since 2019:

2019 — 69%

— 69% 2020 — 81%

— 81% 2021 — 82%

— 82% 2022 — 82%

— 82% 2023 — 84%

— 84% 2024 — 86%

While it will be up to BMI TechKnowledge to determine a new funding model for the public broadcaster, several alternatives to the TV licence fee have been proposed in recent years.

One such alternative is a levy that must be paid by all households, regardless of whether they consume the broadcaster’s content, much like Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag.

SABC head of policy and regulatory affairs, Philly Moila, most recently proposed the household levy to replace TV licences, suggesting that the South African Revenue Service would help collect the fees.

He also suggested that pro-competitive licence conditions could allow for South Africa’s dominant pay-TV broadcaster, DStv, to collect the fees through its pricing.

However, MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it firmly opposed any scheme where it would be responsible for collecting revenue on the SABC’s behalf.

Another alternative, raised by Malatsi in March 2025, is implementing a levy on local and international streaming services to help fund the SABC TV licence.

However, Malatsi’s spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, emphasised that the streaming levy was just one of several options under consideration and not a formal proposal.