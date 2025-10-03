Ster-Kinekor shows movies for R50 per ticket

South African cinema giant Stek-Kinekor has announced its October slate of Throwback Cinema titles, including the Disney animated classic Aladdin and the psychological horror sleeper hit The Silence of the Lambs.

Other classic films getting a week-long rescreening at Ster-Kinekor theatres this month include romantic comedies When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail, as well as the wildly successful 007 film Skyfall.

First introduced in May last year, Ster-Kinekor offers cinemagoers the chance to watch classic films on the big screen for R50 per ticket.

“Throwback Cinema is our way of giving audiences the chance to experience, or re-experience, some of the world’s most memorable films on our screens,” said Ster-Kinekor chief marketing officer Lynne Wylie.

“Each month’s titles offer a wonderful mix of genres, ensuring there is something for everyone — and at only R50 a ticket, it’s an affordable night out at the movies.”

Throwback Cinema titles will be in sixteen Ster-Kinekor cinemaplexes nationwide, including four in Johannesburg, one in Midrand, two in Pretoria, and four in Cape Town and one in nearby Somerset West.

The theatres participating in Throwback Cinema are Sandton, Eastgate, Cresta, and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; and Mall of Africa in Midrand.

In Cape Town, viewers can go to Blue Route, V&A Waterfront, Capegate, and Tygervalley. Somerset Mall in Somerset West is also participating.

Outside of South Africa’s biggest cities, the following Ster-Kinekor theatres are participating: Vaal in Vanderbijlpark; Mooirivier in Potchefstroom; Shelly Beach in KZN; and Baywest in Gqeberha.

Ster-Kinekor is kicking off October’s Throwback Cinema screenings with Aladdin, which opens at participating cinemas today, Friday, 3 October.

Among other things, Aladdin is known for the stand-out voice acting performance by the beloved Robin Williams as the hyperactive Genie.

Aladdin also won the Oscar for best original score at the 65th Academy Awards in 1993. A Whole New World, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice, won the Oscar for best original song.

The movie also cleaned up at the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards, with A Whole New World winning song of the year.

It also won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals for the rendition performed by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, and best song written for a motion picture or TV.

The Aladdin soundtrack also won the Grammys for best musical album for children and best instrumental composition written for a motion picture or TV.

Last work of the man behind the Disney Renaissance

Tim Rice joined Aladdin after Menken’s long-time collaborator, Howard Ashman, passed away in 1991 after being diagnosed with HIV/AIDS three years prior.

Aladdin was the third and final Disney film that Alan Menken and Howard Ashman had collaborated on after The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

In May 2020, Beauty and the Beast co-director Kirk Wise said, “If you had to point to one person responsible for the ‘Disney Renaissance’, I would say it was Howard.”

Along with Menken, Ashman was the co-recipient of two Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

Ashman was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in January 1988 during the production of The Little Mermaid. Disney created a production unit near his home in Beacon, New York, allowing him to continue working.

He worked on Beauty and the Beast while undergoing treatment at the Saint Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers in New York City.

In 1988, while working on The Little Mermaid, Ashman pitched the idea of an animated musical adaptation of Aladdin.

He wrote a group of songs with Menken and a film treatment, after which a screenplay was written by Linda Woolverton, who had worked on Beauty and the Beast.

Directors John Musker and Ron Clements joined the production, and the story underwent many changes, with some elements of the original treatment abandoned.

Out of the sixteen songs written for Aladdin, three of Ashman’s songs made it into the finished film, which was released in November 1992, after his death. Four of Rice’s songs were featured in the movie.

During the early production of Aladdin, Ashman and Menken were approached to help rescue Beauty and the Beast, which the Irish Times later reported was floundering as a non-musical.

Ashman, wishing to focus on Aladdin and his health, reluctantly agreed. Although his health began to decline, he completed lyrical work on Beauty and the Beast before his death.

He died at Saint Vincent’s on 14 March 1991. Ashman was 40 years old. Beauty and the Beast was released that same year and is dedicated to him.

“To our friend, Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul, we will be forever grateful. Howard Ashman 1950-1991,” a message at the end of the credits reads.

Ster-Kinekor’s comeback story

Mark Sardi, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

After several difficult years of declining viewership, the pandemic, and theatre closures, Ster-Kinekor is making a comeback with a range of offers aimed at luring people back into theatres.

The cinema chain exited business rescue two years ago and announced a wave of retrenchments and theatre closures in 2024.

Although the company said it was able to keep job losses to a minimum, it has shuttered several theatre locations in recent months.

Most recently, it shut its cinema complex at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. It was the second such closure reported by moviegoers this year.

Ster-Kinekor also closed its cinema complex in Bedford Square, Bedfordview, in early 2025. Both locations were taken over by Nu Metro.

Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi said in June that admissions have increased materially, going up 20% annually from November through April.

This growth is due to several reasons. First, he said, “Hollywood’s got its act together.” In other words, the quality of films released in 2025 is much higher than last year.

Ster-Kinekor recently had its biggest out-of-season opening with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and the live-action Lilo & Stitch. “When the quality is there, the people come,” Sardi said.

Imax is also a significant driver behind this growth. He explained that sixteen Imax movies were being released this year, twice the number of movies in any past year.

Even though Imax screens are few at Ster-Kinekor, they account for a significant number of bookings when a movie is also released in this format.

“We’ve got a very sophisticated consumer out there who wants to see good movies in an environment that is compelling,” Sardi said.

The challenge is that cinema is dependent on films released by the United States. November to January and June to August tend to be strong periods because they coincide with holidays.

However, they must also manage the in-between periods when there may not be many strong titles drawing customers into theatres.