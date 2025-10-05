New DStv owner’s plan to make more money

MultiChoice’s new owner, French firm Canal+, plans to sell some of the content the South Africa-based company produces for DStv’s platforms to overseas markets.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot recently told the Sunday Times that the broadcaster aims to export South African-made content through its financing, production and distribution entity StudioCanal.

“StudioCanal is everywhere…they are the biggest seller of European content worldwide. So they are very open and already organised to sell,” Mignot said.

However, the CEO explained that the productions would need to be of a high quality to be exported. He said Shaka Ilembe and Spinners were two recent examples of content ripe for global syndication.

Shaka Ilembe is a dramatic retelling of the life of the legendary King Shaka. The series drew a record 3.6 million viewers in its premiere week in June 2023, the highest ever for a MultiChoice-produced show.

In 2024, the series became the most awarded ever at the South African Film and Television Awards. It also holds an 8.9 out of 10 rating across 787 IMDb reviews and a 96% score on Google Reviews.

MultiChoice recently detailed the scale of the production, which created over 16,000 jobs and required 120 builders and thatchers to construct sets.

Spinners is a drama about a 17-year-old who tries to escape from gang life on the Cape Flats through extreme motorsport spinning.

MultiChoice’s international sales arm, MultiChoice Studios, has been licencing and co-producing content for international markets for many years.

However, StudioCanal is a much larger company with a more extensive reach. It invests approximately €200 million (R4.05 billion) annually in movies and series.

For comparison, MultiChoice spent R20.4 billion on content in its last financial year. Neither company reports how much money they make through international content sales.

Canal+ could leverage the skills of MultiChoice filmmakers and the cost of movie and television production in South Africa to make high-quality content at much better prices than its other markets.

It could also make more profit by selling the content in larger markets with stronger currencies, especially those showing a strong interest in foreign-based content.

MultiChoice’s hyper-localised strategy

In recent years, MultiChoice has adopted a “hyper-local” content strategy, focusing heavily on the content that African audiences want to watch.

In 2023, it also made a strategic decision to focus specifically on the African market for its on-demand video streaming service, Showmax.

With the launch of Showmax 2.0, MultiChoice shut down the on-demand streaming service in countries outside the continent.

The previous version of Showmax was available in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and North America for eight years.

It allowed both expats and interested foreigners to access MultiChoice’s content through a low-cost on-demand streaming platform.

International streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have also funded and produced South African movies and series.

Many of Netflix’s locally made films and shows have been critical and popular successes, such as the 2020 nature documentary My Octopus Teacher, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary.

A more recent example is Beauty and the Bester, which recounts the infamous prison escape of so-called Facebook rapist Thabo Bester with the help of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The true crime documentary series, produced by local production house Storyscope, made waves in several international markets, including topping Netflix’s streaming charts in the UK.

It competes directly against Showmax’s push into South African true crime stories, including its documentary about the Thabo Bester saga.

Netflix has also shot numerous productions with international film crews in South Africa, including the live-action adaptation of the anime series One Piece.

The first season of the show cost the US streaming giant $48.7 million (R897 million), making it the company’s most expensive production in Africa.

Amazon downscaled its African production ambitions in 2024, but is still shooting major movies and series in the country, including Chris Pratt’s hit show The Terminal List.