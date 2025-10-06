Fears over SABC job cuts

Insiders at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have revealed that the broadcaster may have to embark on a round of retrenchment as a result of lost radio advertising revenue.

Sources told City Press that over 800 adverts were skipped across 18 stations in August 2025, due to radio presenters allegedly failing to play the scheduled commercials.

This was revealed in an internal exception report. Exception reports are generated when a client books airtime at the SABC, but a particular station fails to carry it.

When this occurs, the money paid by the client is refunded to them. This high number of adverts that failed to run raises concerns about revenue and job security at the public broadcaster.

According to SABC insiders, these refunds amount to millions of rands, and the SABC is currently conducting an investigation into the missed commercials.

One insider said Metro FM, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, and Radio 2000 were the worst offenders, adding that the blame must fall on the presenters.

They added that sales teams and producers can’t be held accountable, as presenters run their own desks and are responsible for running scheduled advertisements on time.

Citing an internal email exchange between SABC executives about missed adverts in one week in August, City Press reported that 824 adverts were skipped across various stations.

However, this isn’t a new problem. 525 and 561 adverts were skipped in July and August last year, showing a consistent pattern.

A trend of missed adverts could be highly problematic for the public broadcaster, considering it generates its revenue primarily through advertising.

However, its finances are supplemented by TV licence fees and government bailouts. The former is another significant problem for the broadcaster, as South Africans have increasingly avoided paying TV licence fees.

BMI TechKnowledge has been appointed the service provider tasked with developing a new, sustainable funding model for the SABC, which will likely include replacing the failed TV licence scheme.

South Africans saying goodbye to TV licences

The SABC released its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year last week. While it recorded a slight improvement in TV licence fee collection, the proportion of holders avoiding payment remains high.

The public broadcaster billed R4.936 billion in TV licence fees during the financial year, of which it only collected R758 million, meaning roughly 15% of holders paid their fees.

While this is slightly higher than the 14% that paid their fees during the 2023/24 financial year, it means the SABC lost out on roughly R4.2 billion in TV licence revenue during the year.

Moreover, these figures only include TV licence holders who refused to pay their licence fees. It doesn’t count households that should have a TV licence but don’t.

The public broadcaster stated that TV licence revenues increased by 10% year-over-year, driven by intensified collection efforts.

Considering the SABC reported a net operating loss of R253.3 million, improved collection would have done wonders for its profitability. However, avoidance has increased significantly since 2019:

2019 — 69%

— 69% 2020 — 81%

— 81% 2021 — 82%

— 82% 2022 — 82%

— 82% 2023 — 84%

— 84% 2024 — 86%

— 86% 2025 — 85%

The net loss of R253.3 million represents a further deterioration in the SABC’s financial position, considering it reported a net loss of R197.8 million in the previous year.

“Modest revenue growth of 1.3% was outpaced by a 3% rise in expenditure. This resulted in a 4.9% decline in net margin,” it said.

The public broadcaster added that its unfunded public interest mandate amounts to roughly R2.1 billion per year.

“Securing funding for this remains a critical priority and is a central feature of the SABC Bill currently under review,” it said.

The SABC highlighted that the Auditor-General of South Africa had awarded the broadcaster its second consecutive unqualified audit opinion.