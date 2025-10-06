DStv licence holder in South Africa gets a new CEO

The MultiChoice Group has announced the appointment of Willington Ngwepe as CEO of MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd, or LicenceCo, the holder of its South African subscription broadcasting licence for DStv.

The company also announced the appointment of LicenceCo’s board of directors, which includes Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot and former MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.

LicenceCo has been established as a distinct and independent entity, separate from the MultiChoice Group, as part of the merger with Canal+.

“In accordance with its mandate, the board has approved Willington Ngwepe as Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd, effective 1 October 2025,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“Ngwepe brings extensive executive leadership and regulatory experience to this role.”

It added that Ngwepe’s most recent role was as executive head of regulatory affairs at MultiChoice Group, where he played a central role in guiding the company’s engagement with regulatory authorities.

This includes being central to the approval process for the Canal+ merger with the MultiChoice Group across Africa.

Before joining MultiChoice in July 2024, Ngwepe served as chief of staff for the group president and CEO of the MTN Group.

“He is most widely recognised for his tenure at Icasa, where he served for eight years, including as chief executive officer,” said MultiChoice.

“Among his most notable achievements at Icasa was leading the successful auction of high-demand spectrum — a milestone that accelerated 5G rollout in South Africa.”

MultiChoice also announced LicenceCo’s board of directors in the statement:

Dr Sizeka Magwentshu-Rensburg (Chair)

Sonja de Bruyn (nominated by IPIC)

David Mignot (nominated by MultiChoice Group)

Lerato Pule (nominated by Phuthuma Nathi as its interim representative)

Calvo Mawela (nominated by MultiChoice Group)

“Furthermore, Sipho Maseko has been appointed as board observer in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement, representing 13th Avenue,” said MultiChoice.

It added that these developments are a significant milestone in strengthening the governance of MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd.

“The appointment of an experienced and independent board, together with the leadership of Ngwepe as CEO, ensures continuity, compliance, and stability, for the operations in South Africa,” it said.