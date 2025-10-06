DStv at 30 — From caravan to R55-billion buyout
DStv was launched 30 years ago and has grown from the single 16-channel bouquet available in 1995 to hosting over 142 channels across multiple packages at various price points.
To celebrate this milestone, the pay-TV operator announced that customers can expect amazing offers in November and December. “Details will be announced soon,” it said.
DStv giant traces its beginnings back to October 1986, when M-Net, a subscription TV service modelled on HBO in the United States, launched in South Africa from a caravan in Randburg.
Initially broadcasting for only a few hours each night over an encrypted analogue TV signal, M-Net quickly became South Africa’s premier video entertainment channel.
Nine years later, MultiChoice was born and with it, DStv. Officially launching on 6 October 1995, DStv was the second digital satellite service in the world, and the first outside the U.S.
M-Net was incorporated into DStv’s bouquet of channels along with SuperSport. It also offered K-TV, Cartoon Network, CNN, SkyNews, ESPN, Hallmark, VH1, and TNT. It also had the 40-channel DMX audio service.
DStv initially saw much slower adoption than M-Net, with around 10,000 decoder activations by November 1996. However, it quickly gained momentum.
By February 1998, DStv had amassed 70,000 subscribers across the continent. Just four months later, that number had jumped to 215,000 in sub-Saharan Africa.
In South Africa, DStv became a must-have for households that could afford it. By 2006, MultiChoice South Africa had 1.5 million subscribers.
From 2011 to 2019, subscriber numbers more than doubled, going from 3.5 million to 7.2 million. Today, MultiChoice has 15.1 million DStv subscribers – 7.6 million in South Africa and 7.5 million in the rest of Africa.
Customers can choose from a range of DStv and DStv Stream packages, from Access, starting from R99 per month, to Family and Compact through to Premium, starting from R699 per month.
DStv said each option is designed to suit different budgets, content preferences, and how people want to watch, whether online or via satellite.
SuperSport is a global leader in sports broadcasting, offering DStv subscribers access to all prominent local and international sporting events.
“As we celebrate 30 years, we are proud of the role DStv has played in South African homes,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO, PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.
“Our story has always been tied to the country’s own — from the early days of Open Time in the 90s, through the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the dawn of democracy, to today’s iconic local shows and unforgettable sporting moments.”
Du Plessis said that their commitment to viewers and the broader South African public remains the same thirty years on.
“We will continue to connect South Africans through great content, trusted service and real value, while reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of our nation,” he said.
Several milestones in pay-TV’s history in South Africa are summarised below.
1976: South Africa’s first-ever TV broadcast
1986: M-Net launches as South Africa’s first private pay-TV channel
1988: SuperSport begins as part of M-Net programming
1988: Carte Blanche debuts on M-Net
1990: Open Time gives free daily access to M-Net from 18:00 to 19:00
1990: KTV launches as a kids’ programming block on M-Net
1992: Egoli premieres as South Africa’s first daily soap opera
1992: SuperSport secures exclusive rights to the Cricket World Cup
1993: To commemorate the manufacturing of its millionth decoder, M-Net creates a 24-carat gold-plated 9000 plus Decoder. Only one exists, and it is on display at the MultiChoice Decoder Centre