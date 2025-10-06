DStv was launched 30 years ago and has grown from the single 16-channel bouquet available in 1995 to hosting over 142 channels across multiple packages at various price points.

To celebrate this milestone, the pay-TV operator announced that customers can expect amazing offers in November and December. “Details will be announced soon,” it said.

DStv giant traces its beginnings back to October 1986, when M-Net, a subscription TV service modelled on HBO in the United States, launched in South Africa from a caravan in Randburg.

Initially broadcasting for only a few hours each night over an encrypted analogue TV signal, M-Net quickly became South Africa’s premier video entertainment channel.

Nine years later, MultiChoice was born and with it, DStv. Officially launching on 6 October 1995, DStv was the second digital satellite service in the world, and the first outside the U.S.

M-Net was incorporated into DStv’s bouquet of channels along with SuperSport. It also offered K-TV, Cartoon Network, CNN, SkyNews, ESPN, Hallmark, VH1, and TNT. It also had the 40-channel DMX audio service.

DStv initially saw much slower adoption than M-Net, with around 10,000 decoder activations by November 1996. However, it quickly gained momentum.

By February 1998, DStv had amassed 70,000 subscribers across the continent. Just four months later, that number had jumped to 215,000 in sub-Saharan Africa.

In South Africa, DStv became a must-have for households that could afford it. By 2006, MultiChoice South Africa had 1.5 million subscribers.

From 2011 to 2019, subscriber numbers more than doubled, going from 3.5 million to 7.2 million. Today, MultiChoice has 15.1 million DStv subscribers – 7.6 million in South Africa and 7.5 million in the rest of Africa.

Customers can choose from a range of DStv and DStv Stream packages, from Access, starting from R99 per month, to Family and Compact through to Premium, starting from R699 per month.

DStv said each option is designed to suit different budgets, content preferences, and how people want to watch, whether online or via satellite.

SuperSport is a global leader in sports broadcasting, offering DStv subscribers access to all prominent local and international sporting events.

“As we celebrate 30 years, we are proud of the role DStv has played in South African homes,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO, PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.

“Our story has always been tied to the country’s own — from the early days of Open Time in the 90s, through the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the dawn of democracy, to today’s iconic local shows and unforgettable sporting moments.”

Du Plessis said that their commitment to viewers and the broader South African public remains the same thirty years on.

“We will continue to connect South Africans through great content, trusted service and real value, while reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of our nation,” he said.

Several milestones in pay-TV’s history in South Africa are summarised below.

1976: South Africa’s first-ever TV broadcast

1986: M-Net launches as South Africa’s first private pay-TV channel

1988: SuperSport begins as part of M-Net programming

1988: Carte Blanche debuts on M-Net

1990: Open Time gives free daily access to M-Net from 18:00 to 19:00

1990: KTV launches as a kids’ programming block on M-Net

1992: Egoli premieres as South Africa’s first daily soap opera

1992: SuperSport secures exclusive rights to the Cricket World Cup

1993: To commemorate the manufacturing of its millionth decoder, M-Net creates a 24-carat gold-plated 9000 plus Decoder. Only one exists, and it is on display at the MultiChoice Decoder Centre

1995: DStv launches with 16 channels

1995: SuperSport becomes a full 24/7 channel, in time for the Rugby World Cup, won by South Africa

1997: Pan-African music channel Channel 0 launches

Nonhle Thema and Lungile Radu at Channel O Music Video Awards in 2007

1999: kykNET launches, anchoring Afrikaans content on DStv

2001: SuperSport moves to the DStv platform

2001: Ferdi Bester wins the first season of Big Brother South Africa

2002: Heinz Winckler wins the first season of Idols in South Africa

2003: Africa Magic launches, showcasing African storytelling across the continent

2005: DStv hits one million subscribers

2006: DStv introduces Africa’s first PVR and launches the Compact bouquet

2006: Vanessa Marawa wins first Survivor South Africa

2008: HD PVR launches with the Beijing Olympics

2010: Mzansi Magic launches

2011: BoxOffice launches, bringing movies on demand to households

2012: Deena Naidoo wins the first MasterChef South Africa

2013: DStv Explora PVR launches, adding internet-connected features

2018: DStv launches T.U.M.I, the Natural Language chatbot, to enable customer care agents to address customer queries more efficiently

2018: Thuso Mbedu receives her second consecutive International Emmy nomination for Best Actress for Is’thunzi

2019: The MultiChoice Group lists on the JSE

2020: DStv Explora Ultra launches with built-in streaming apps

2020: Streaming-only subscriptions become available

2022: Reyka nominated for Best Drama and Best Actress (Kim Engelbrecht) at the International Emmys

2023: Shaka iLembe records 3.6 million viewers in its first week, the best ratings ever for a MultiChoice-produced drama series

2023: Two Sides nominated as Best Sports Documentary at the International Emmys

2024: SuperSport Bet launches

2024: Die Brug nominated at the International Emmys as Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

2025: DStv is inducted into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame

2025: School Ties and Chasing The Sun 2 are nominated at The International Emmys as Best Documentary and Best Sports Documentary, respectively

2025: Big Brother Mzansi’s finale draws a record-breaking 3.8 million live viewers across Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu — a new DStv record

2025: MultiChoice joins global media and entertainment group, Groupe CANAL+